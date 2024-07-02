High jumper Jacques Freitag found dead in Pretoria — reports

The high jumper had been missing for several days.

Former SA high jumper and world champion, Jacques Freitag, who’d been missing for several weeks, has been found dead in Pretoria.

According to Netwerk24, the 42-year-old’s body was discovered in Pretoria West on Monday afternoon. The publication said he had been shot.

Freitag’s sister, Chrissie Lewis, last week appealed for help to locate her brother after he’d gone missing on June 17.

According to various reports, Freitag had been picked up by a man at his mother’s house in Bronkhorstspruit during the night and then never been seen or heard from again.

This is a developing story.