2023 Durban July: A tongue-in-cheek analysis

By Mike Moon

It’s Hollywoodbets Durban July week, so it’s time to gaze into the Greyville crystal ball and weigh up the runners’ prospects.

[Warning to readers: this author might think he knows something about the gee-gees, but he has been known to occasionally be very wrong.]

Durban July field

Grade 1, R5m, 2200m, 4pm 1 July [number & draw, horse’s name, (trainer), weight, jockey, odds @ 26.6.23]

1 BLESS MY STARS (Sean Tarry) 52kg Athandiwe Mgudlwa 55-1

She will need divine intervention. One of four fillies in the line-up.

2 WITHOUT QUESTION (Justin Snaith) 54.5kg Richard Fourie, 8-1

A teeny question or two, actually, but he is the choice of the form jockey, so might well be the answer we’re looking for.

3 TIME FLIES (Brett Crawford) 55kg Luy Mxothwa, 55-1

Great eachway value bet. Highly consistent filly, good draw, excellent jockey … time’s up!

4 WINCHESTER MANSION (Brett Crawford) 53kg Kabelo Matsunyane 11-2

Desirable address attracting lots of betting money. Removal of bollocks in May saw him move from a modest bungalow to the mansion of his moniker – but is it too soon for a step up to the palace?

READ MORE: Nail-biting over heavily backed July candidate Winchester Mansion

5 BILLY BOWLEGS (Alec Laird) 53.5kg Sean Veale 50-1

Don’t be silly.

6 DO IT AGAIN (Justin Snaith) 57kg Gavin Lerena 33-1

Living legend tackles a record sixth July. Two-time champ, three times placed.

7 SEE IT AGAIN (Michael Roberts) 56.5kg Piere Strydom 4-1

Closely related to Do It Again – in blood and talent. Roberts and Strydom, icons of the game, team up. There’s something special in the air.

8 SILVER DARLING (Justin Snaith) 55kg JP van der Merwe 55-1

Not now, darling.

9 SON OF RAJ (Weiho Marwing) 53kg Muzi Yeni 14-1

Pros: crafty trainer, good jockey, light weight, decent draw. Cons: class doubts.

10 DAVE THE KING (Mike de Kock) 55.5kg Craig Zackey 14-1

Brilliant public gallop. Showing race improvement. Unexposed for a July runner but can’t be ignored.

ALSO READ: Muis and Striker get their draw – and an auspicious number

11 PUERTO MANZANO (Johan Janse van Vuuren) 58kg Keagan de Melo 22-1

The King of Turffontein. A short Greyville straight and the usual July rough-and-tumble can catch out a big galloper.

12 PACAYA (Justin Snaith) 53kg Grant van Niekerk 10-1

Dark horse. Feathery weight and he could be peaking after gelding.

13 SECOND BASE (Robyn Klaasen) 56.5kg Chase Maujean 80-1

Not even first base.

14 SAFE PASSAGE (Mike de Kock) 58kg Christophe Soumillon 8-1

International superstar jockey flies out for a July date with last year’s third-placed finisher. Chuck in the master trainer and there’s a compelling case.

15 RASCALLION (Vaughan Marshall) 57.5kg Corne Orffer 18-1

He’s had his chances.

16 TRIP OF FORTUNE (Candice Bass-Robinson) 60kg Aldo Domeyer 55-1

Brilliant miler, but 2200m from a wide draw is a known unknown.

READ MORE: Trip of Fortune a surprise Durban July late entry

17 RAIN IN HOLLAND (Sean Tarry) 56.5kg S’Manga Khumalo 18-1

Triple Tiara heroine has what it takes.

18 POMP AND POWER (Justin Snaith) 58kg Bernard Fayd’Herbe 22-1

Wild thing. Calm and relaxed, a sweetie. In party mode, not so much.

Reserve runners

19 NEBRAAS

Distance too sharp.

20 JIMMY DON

Would be an upset for the ages.