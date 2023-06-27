Horse Racing Bets

27 Jun 2023
Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 27 June 2023

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips, only found in The Citizen.

Vaal

Best Bet

Race 1: Callmewhenuneedme to win.

Trained by Stuart Pettigrew, this filly is  one of only  two horses in the field with a victory to her name. The other is Marshmallow, trained by Barend Botes and Yolandi Vosloo.

Value Bet

Race 6: Tifecta. Box 1+2+7+8+12

A competitive race with 16 runners and no clear favourite. It could result in a big dividend.

