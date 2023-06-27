Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 27 June 2023

By 4Racing

Vaal

Best Bet

Race 1: Callmewhenuneedme to win.

Trained by Stuart Pettigrew, this filly is one of only two horses in the field with a victory to her name. The other is Marshmallow, trained by Barend Botes and Yolandi Vosloo.

Value Bet

Race 6: Tifecta. Box 1+2+7+8+12

A competitive race with 16 runners and no clear favourite. It could result in a big dividend.