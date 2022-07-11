Horses

Sport » Horses

Mike Moon
Horse racing correspondent
6 minute read
11 Jul 2022
4:44 pm

Sean Tarry packs a Gold Cup punch

Mike Moon

Trainer Sean Tarry’s charge has been allotted 60kg by the handicappers and drew stall gate No 7 for the 3,200m marathon at Greyville.

Nebraas will be in action at the Gold Cup at the end of July. Picture: 4Racing

Defending Gold Cup champion Nebraas topped the weights for South African horse racing’s most prestigious staying event when first entries were revealed on Monday.

Trainer Sean Tarry’s charge, an unraced reserve for the recent Durban July, has been allotted 60kg by the handicappers and drew stall gate No 7 for the 3,200m marathon at Greyville on 30 July.

Tarry was very disappointed that Nebraas didn’t crack the July nod as he felt his five-year-old was in good nick coming off three wins in five races since his last rest spell. The son of hot sire Vercingetorix was a well-backed favourite in the 2021 Gold Cup when he got home by a quarter of a length under champion jockey Lyle Hewitson.

A total of 33 horses have been entered for the 2022 Gold Cup, which is sponsored by Marshalls World Of Sport. A maximum field of 15 will go to post, with three reserves carded.

Nebraas has a merit rating of 118, the same as Mike de Kock-trained SA Derby victor Aragosta, who is down to carry 57.5kg as he is still a three-year-old. Aragosta was quietly fancied by many pundits for the July, but finished in midfield after the slow-run 2200m contest. The extra distance of the Gold Cup will suit him.

Gold Cup runners

The second top weight, 59kg, goes to Shangani, from the stable of leading trainer Paul Peter. Shangani has an MR of 116 and is a winner of six of 11 starts, including the Java Stakes and the Aquanaut Handicap at Turffontein. He recently got the better of Nebraas in a 2400m Pinnacle Stakes at the same course.

Also on 57.5kg are Justin Snaith’s One Way Traffic, a very impressive winner of the 2200m “Consolation July” on July day, and another of Tarry’s three entries, Shango. In late-May, the latter won the 2400m Lonsdale Stirrup Cup at Greyville, a traditional Gold Cup pointer.

Tarry’s third hopeful is Black Thorn, another July day winner – of the 3000m DStv Gold Vase, perhaps the most important prep race for the big one.

ENTRIES

Marshalls World Of Sport Gold Cup (Grade 3) 3,200m R750,000:

(draw, name, weight, MR, trainer)

1        Smoking Hot       54     100   Candice Dawson                    

2       Follow The Star   54     93     Glen Kotzen                           

3       PayBackTheMoney       54     90     Nathan Kotzen                      

4       Chewbaca             54     96     Andre Nel                     

5        Monashada          54     100   Kumaran Naidoo                   

6       Spring Fling         54     96     Glen Kotzen

7        Nebraas               60      118    Sean Tarry                   

8       Electric Surge     54     72     Robbie Hill

9       Black Thorn        54     100   Sean Tarry

10      Crimson King      56.5  108   Glen Kotzen                 

11      Space News         54     64     Carl Hewitson    

12      Aragosta               57.5  118    Mike de Kock               

13      Chollima               54     102   Glen Kotzen

14      Shango                  57.5  111     Sean Tarry

15      Imperial Ruby     55.5   104   Corne Spies

16      Lamborghreeni   54     74     Paul Peter

17      Decorated             54     100   Frank Robinson           

18      Flying First Class 54    78     David Nieuwenhuizen

19      Shangani               59     116    Paul Peter           

20     Out Of Your League     54.5  102   Fabian Habib

21      Salvator Mundi   54     100   Justin Snaith      

22     One Way Traffic  57.5   111     Justin Snaith

23     Silver Maria         54     95     Dean Kannemeyer

24     Rex Union             54     86     Dean Kannemeyer

EARLY BETTING

18-10 Nebraas, One Way Traffic

11-2 Black Thorn

6-1 Shangani, Aragosta

14-1 and upwards the others

Read more on these topics