4Racing continues high season momentum with Topbet Spring Challenge Family Day Fun Day

Spring has sprung and 4Racing’s Topbet Spring Challenge Family Fun Day on Saturday 1 October is the perfect opportunity to enjoy the horses, warm weather, and a serene view of the city of Johannesburg from the Turffontein Racecourse, with carnival-inspired entertainment for the whole family.

The event has no entry fee and will feature a family picnic area and kiddies play area with childminders. Additional exciting entertainment for the young ones will be face painting, edutainment shows, and pony rides.

The rest of the family can enjoy delicious, freshly made meals from various food stalls including one of Johannesburg’s favourite authentic Portuguese cuisine restaurants, The Troyeville Hotel Restaurant, party pop-up food stall StripCheez, and many other market-style vendors, craft beer, and gin bars. A DJ will provide live entertainment for music lovers.

Equestrian market vendors HH Feeds, Motherkind & Equigold, Equine 74, Back on Track, Interwoven, Highveld Horse Care, African Horse Wear, Equestrian Affair, and Cieli will also be exhibiting on the day.

It promises to be an exciting race day with the two main races, the Grade 2 Topbet Joburg Spring Challenge and the Grade 2 Topbet Joburg Spring F&M Challenge, drawing top entries and offering stakes of R400 000 and R300 000 respectively.

“4Racing’s goal is to build the world’s most loved horseracing experience for everyone, and we’re so excited to be partnering with Topbet to bring this unique experience to communities and families across Johannesburg, by spending a day at Turffontein and enjoying the exciting on-track experience,” said Fundi Sithebe, CEO of 4Racing.

4Racing is committed to working closely with bookmakers, owners, breeders, trainers, grooms, jockeys, and various partners. The Topbet Spring Challenge is the perfect partnership with industry players and the community.

While general access is free, the Turffontein Racecourse also provides the option of exclusive hospitality packages in function rooms with some of the most spectacular views of the city.

For more information on the event’s hospitality offerings contact 011 681 1796 or contact KhanyaL@4Racing.com.