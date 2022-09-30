New Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero apologises and promises to fix mistakes

Faizel Patel

Newly elected African National Congress (ANC) City of Johannesburg Mayor Sello Enoch Dada Morero has apologised for past mistakes and promised to revive the City’s economic viability including listening to the people.

Morero was elected unopposed as the new mayor of the City on Friday, following Mpho Phalatse’s ousting.

The sitting was convened by newly-elected Speaker Colleen Makhubele after 139 councillors voted for the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Phalatse to be removed.

Development and listening to people

Morero said Johannesburg needs to go back to its developmental path of growing the city.

“We continue to apologise and humble ourselves for our mistakes, and we learnt valuable lessons. It is through learning that we can correct our ways and focus on the future.”

“What has happened today is an illustration of what can go wrong when a government fails to the serve the people. Our communities have suffered enough. They were promised change, and change moved to a ‘false golden start’. Enough is Enough,” Morero said.

Morero promised his administration would focus on listening to the people of Johannesburg, improve the quality of life and ensuing that development-driven resilience for all takes place.

Joburg’s finances

Morero added that his administration will revive the City’s finances.

“It is heart breaking that the City’s main entities are financially on their knees with unsustainable overdrafts such as City Power on R8 billion negative cash balance. How do we fix a city that has financially collapsed?

“10 months of golden promises, have taken us 100 years back. Indeed, the City is not financially stable. Collectively we can fix this mess. Thank you for trusting us with the task of leading the City of Johannesburg,” Morero said.

Morero said his administration will immediately review and restructure the balance sheets of the ailing municipal entities to put them on a solid financial position.

“The City’s debt position requires an in-depth analysis and where appropriate and needed, we will collaborate with financial institutions to bring back the debt level of the City to an affordable and sustainable level.”

Minority parties

Morero thanked the minority parties for their support.

“To the minority parties, well done. You got us to this point and for that we thank you. Minority parties must never be undermined. They earned their seat in Council and their voice must be heard.

“Thank you to the EEF and PA, political parties in Council that used their consciousness to create a historical change in the City of Johannesburg. Thank you to the African National Congress for trusting me with the task of leading the people of Johannesburg,” Morero said.

