Atticus for winning comeback at Summer Cup

Tomorrow’s meeting remembers those killed in Hennenman air disaster.

RESTED. Atticus Finch will be back in action in Race 5 at Turffontein tomorrow, a Pinnacle Stakes over 1600m on the Standside track. Picture: JC Photographics

Atticus Finch was one of the favourites for last year’s Grade 1 Betway Summer Cup over 2000m at Turffontein but after looking dangerous with 400m to run, he faded late to finish ninth, but just 4.40 lengths behind winner Royal Victory.

That race was on 25 November and the Alec Laird trained Master Of My Fate gelding has not been seen in action since.

However, he is due to make his reappearance at Turffontein tomorrow and will line up in Race 5, a Pinnacle Stakes over 1600m on the Standside track.

While he has been out of actions for 140 days, Atticus Finch has a good record when returning from a break with only exception being the occasion he was gelded during his time off. He also has a decent record over 1600m with four of his five wins coming over that trip.

He also has a good record at Turffontein having won three of his seven races and placed on another two occasions at this track.

Obviously, one will need to keep an eye on the betting movements to give an indication of his wellbeing, but Laird will have a gameplan in mind with the KwaZulu-Natal winter season approaching and he is likely to be close to peak fitness.

Diego de Gouveia is currently the first-choice jockey for the yard and he will be riding Atticus Finch for the first time. None Other is another coming back from a break after a very poor run last time over 2400m where she pulled up distressed some 20 lengths behind the winner.

However, if one looks at her penultimate run, she is weighted to finish close up to Atticus Finch – if she can produce her best form. That run was in the Grade 3 Victory Moon Stakes won by Atticus Finch where the Lucky Houdalakis- trained filly finished 2.10 lengths behind Laird’s charge at level weights and is now 2kg better off.

She will have the services of S’manga Khumalo in the irons. Bingwa and Melech are two others to consider. Bingwa is at his best over this trip and has a record of winning the Grade 2 Charity Mile this course two years in succession.

Johan Janse van Vuuren’s charge showed a bit slight return to form last time out and if that trend continues, he could be a factor. Kabelo Matsunyane is riding at the top of his game right now and he will be aboard the six-year-old gelding.

Melech notched up two successive victories but then ran an explicably poor race in the Grade 1 HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes over this course and distance.

A line should be put through that form and it is interesting to see he is reunited with jockey Gavin Lerena who rode him to victory in his penultimate start.

Tomorrow’s race meeting also sees the annual memorial for those so tragically killed in the Hennenman air disaster in 1988.

This killed on the chartered flight returning from a Bloemfontein meeting included jockeys, trainers, officials and the crew.