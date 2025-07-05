Mixed Fortunes (and Andrew) at the Durban July

Andrew Fortune's story is well known in racing circles.

Preparations for Hollywoodbets Durban July horseracing event at at Greyville in Durban on 30 June 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

A highlight of Hollywoodbets Durban July day at Greyville was jockey Andrew Fortune’s win in the Ridgemont Garden Province Stakes – which reminded the country of the veteran rider’s astonishing career journey.

Always a showman and hugely popular with racing fans, Fortune outdid himself as he stood up in the irons and saluted the capacity crowd as his mount Double Grand Slam (15-10 favourite) cruised to victory in the Grade 1, R1.5-million, 1 600 metre contest.

As trainer Justin Snaith and owner representatives led the four-year-old filly into the winner’s circle before the main grandstand, Fortune waved his crop like an orchestra conductor, milking the applause and cheers for all he was worth.

From drug addiction to champion jockey

Fortune might be in trouble with the stipes for this bit of fun, but they’d have to be hard-hearted to punish the 57-year-old harshly.

His story is well known in racing circles.

From drug addiction, recovery, to becoming champion jockey, to retiring and being assistant trainer to his wife, to having his weight soar to 80kg, to returning to the saddle with an epic loss of 30kg-plus.

Since his amazing return to riding a few months ago, he has registered nearly 40 winners.

The Grade 1 trophy on Durban July day was a pinnacle no-one would have contemplated.

Sympathy was due current champion jockey Richard Fourie, who has routinely partnered Double Grand Slam, but is contracted to ride for Ridgemont Stud, sponsor of the Garden Province.

Fourie was booked aboard Ridgemont’s Mon Petit Cherie – who was runner up to Double Grand Slam.

It was Fourie’s third second-placing at the meeting, with the biggest disappointment being his narrow defeat on Hollywoodbets Durban July favourite Eight On Eighteen, beaten just 0.25 lengths by The Real Prince.

The champ did have the consolation of a win in the Splashout Golden Horseshoe, a Grade 2 juvenile feature, aboard Anotherdanceforme for PE trainer Alan Greeff.

By contrast, legendary golfer and racing nut Gary Player would have been a happy chap after the spectacular day at Greyville.

He is a part owner – with Drakenstein Stud and Dave MacLean – of Double Grand Slam.

He is also a part owner of King Pelles, the four-year-old who dominated the Grade 3 Gold Vase and is now a clear favourite for the Gold Cup later in the month.

And he part-owns Gold Vase runner up Holding Thumbs, who runs in his black and white colours.