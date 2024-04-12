Move to poly to suit Cruise Control

Races 3 and 9 will now be run over 1300m. Trainers have until this morning to decide whether they want to withdraw their runner due to the change in the track.

Following 49mm of rain at Fairview over the past three days a decision has been taken to move today’s meeting from the turf course to the Polytrack.

That has resulted in changes to the distance of three races. Races 3 and 9 will now be run over 1300m. Trainers have until this morning to decide whether they want to withdraw their runner due to the change in the track.

However, the move to the Polytrack is unlikely to affect the chances of Cruise Control in Race 6, the Fairview Flying Five (Non Black Type) over 1000m.

ALSO READ: Smith in Cruise Control

While Gavin Smith has given most of the rides at the course today to Muzi Yeni but one cannot blame Smith for the decision to give the ride on Cruise Control to Louie Mxothwa as Mxothwa is unbeaten in two starts aboard Cruise Control and the gelding could hardly have been more impressive with his preparation for this race.

Cruise Control has won nine of his 15 starts and has two wins from two starts over this particular course and distance. In his last start, Cruise Control thrashed his stable companion and rival in this race, Ledell’s Echo, by 5.50 lengths.

On his six defeats it is worth noting that Cliff Top is responsible for three of them and Evies First for another and both will take him on again. Cliff Top, the mount of Richard Fourie, has been in good form of late and can fight out the finish again.

Evies First is speedy and has won a few over the course and distance but beat Cruise Control over 1200m when Cruise Control clearly went for broke too soon.

Yeni will be on the improving three-year-old The Winter Lake. This What A Winter gelding has won twice in four starts since blinkers were fitted and will be doing his best late in the race.