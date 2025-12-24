Beat holiday financial hangovers the Pick 6 way

Tough cards, but you can do it!

Mission: Recoup some festive season expenditure.

Manoeuvre: Land a Pick 6 in the immediate aftermath of the spending splurge.

Method: Go with in-form yards: Tony Peter in Joburg; Michael Roberts and Gavin van Zyl in KwaZulu-Natal, Alan Greeff and Kelly Mitchley at Fairview.

Mindset: Confidence and faith, but…

Moderation: Don’t overdo the gamble and render holiday finances even worse!

Ideally, you need a banker for the Pick 6 at each of the various venues over the next few days.

Unfortunately, this week’s racecards do not oblige – other than Scottsville’s Sunday offering, when the first two legs of the Pick 6 appear to harbour a couple of good things.

In the season of goodwill and giving, below are some Pick 6 perm suggestions – based on some analysis, some whimsy and lots of hope.

If you don’t like what Secret Santa brought you, simply exchange the gifts with your own choices at your nearest TAB. Remember, it’s the thought that counts.

GREYVILLE (Friday 26 December):

2,4,8,9 X 2.3.4.5.6 X 3,7 X 5,9,10 X 3,4,5,6,7,8,9 X 1,6 (R1,680)

TURFFONTEIN (Saturday 27 December):

4,5,6 X 3,4,9,10,11,13 X 2,3,6,10,13 X 1,4,6,9 X 1,4,9,12 X 1,6,7 (R4,320)

SCOTTSVILLE (Sunday 28 December):

6 X 1 X 1,3,6,7,10 X 2,3,4,10 X 2,3,6 X 4,5,14 (R180)

FAIRVIEW (Monday 29 December):

10 X 1,2,4,5,6,8 X 1,6,9,10,11 X 3,4,7,9 X 1,3 X 4,6,7,8,11 (R1,200)