Brett Crawford rekindles Africa’s flame in Asia

The South African trainer announced himself in Hong Kong with a quick double.

Every now and then the international horse racing community is reminded that its game is still alive and kicking on the southern tip of the eternally hopeful continent.

Such a moment came on Sunday in Hong Kong – of all places – when South Africans grabbed the headlines at a race meeting at Sha Tin. Brett Crawford led the charge, posting his first win as Hong Kong’s newest trainer and quickly following it with another an hour later.

In the saddles for the former Cape Town conditioner were SA Jockey Academy-trained Karis Teetan and two-time SA champion jock Lyle Hewitson.

Hong Kong has long been SA racing’s shop window, with a pantheon of riders, trainers and horses starring in the horse-mad Chinese enclave: Basil Marcus, Felix Coetzee, Douglas Whyte, Tony Millard, London News, JJ The Jet Plane … and a few more.

The wider world gives an appreciative nod and quickly moves on, but the Hong Kong Jockey Club clearly remembers the occasional flashes of brilliance on its patch and goes out of its way to give SA racing a leg up whenever it can – such as financial help in fighting the unjust equine export ban, supporting the country’s thoroughbred sales and conferring prestigious World Pool status on big local races.

And, of course, in licensing more of the best South African horsemen to race at Sha Tin and Happy Valley.

‘Things could not have unfolded better’

The South China Morning Post kicked off a report of Sunday’s action with, “You couldn’t wipe the smile off Brett Crawford’s face…”

It went on: “After a positive start to life in Hong Kong with three placings from five starters, Crawford headed to Sha Tin with just two runners and things could not have unfolded any better.”

“Amazing day. I couldn’t be happier,” said Crawford after Ninja Derby (Race 3, 8-1) joined Speedy Smartie (Race 1, 17-10 favourite) on the winners’ list.

“We’ve had a few horses run really good races so far. This being our sixth runner, it’s always nice to get a winner and it just shows the things we are doing in the stable are working well.

“It’s been a dream of mine to get here, so to finally get a winner on the board is amazing … I think to have a winner within six runners is a good achievement … we can only build on that.”

Placing trust in Teetan

Teetan had a partnership with Crawford in SA in the early 2010s.

“He’s been a great help to my career,” commented the Mauritian. “He gave me a chance to put my name up there when I was back in Cape Town and he trusted me and put me on a lot of good horses.”

Of Ninja Derby’s win, Crawford said: “I thought today this horse would run a big race. Obviously from gate 14 it was a bit of a concern but I must give full credit to Lyle. He rode an absolutely perfect race and gave the horse every chance.”

Adding to the Africa vibe in Asia, another compatriot, Luke Ferraris, rode the winner of Race 8 at Sha Tin – 5-4 shot My Wish for Aussie trainer Mark Newnham.