Richard Fourie a Lucky Lad on his Spring star

It’s a good day out at the Big T.

Lucky Lad is well named when it comes to his jockey. The youngster started his racing career at Turffontein with a bloke called Richard Fourie on his back.

Colt and bloke took a shine to each other, winning four races in a row, including the Grade 1 Gold Medallion at Scottsville. But the pinnacle of the “bromance” came at the same venue a year later when they won the Grade 1 Golden Horse Sprint – for which Fourie won KwaZulu-Natal’s 2024 Ride of the Season award.

“All credit to the horse,” exclaimed the man who would go on to win the jockey championship in record-breaking manner.

“What I felt and saw today was phenomenal!” said Fourie, looking dazed in the winner’s circle.

Lucky Lad flew up from so far back in the 1200m sprint that the commentator didn’t get around to mentioning his name at all in the final two furlongs: “They’re coming from everywhere!” was the drowning cry.

We can’t all be exceptional all the time. Fourie didn’t manage to defend his title the next season, while Lucky Lad “lost his way”, as the saying goes.

Lucky Lad’s big year?

On Saturday, at Turffontein, the partnership is rekindled in the Grade 2 Betway Spring Challenge over 1450m. Fourie doesn’t make the trip up to the Highveld from Cape Town for any old nag, so punters have been telegraphed.

The five-year-old recently returned to action after a six-month holiday, grabbing third place in a Pinnacle 1200m at the Vaal and demonstrating readiness for the feature season ahead.

Trainer Sean Tarry is another fan of the son of Gimmethegreenlight and clearly sees capacity to go beyond pure sprint distances.

This seems destined to be the talented Lad’s big year and Saturday could be the launch pad.

It won’t be easy, though, with a runners well proven at the top level ranged against him, including 2024 Betway Summer Cup champion Atticus Finch who also looks due a return to best form – though perhaps not quite yet from a wide draw and off a rest.

Tarry’s second string in the contest, three-year-old Tin Pan Alley, has to be a threat, too – post-gelding and with smart form, a light weight and a good draw.

Erico Verdonese-trained Choisaanada loves Turffontein, having completed an heroic hat-trick in the Highveld Winter Series, and will be heavily involved.

Quantum Theory, Texas Red and Nyaka Nyaka are lurkers.

The Spring Challenge companion piece for fillies and mares has also attracted useful horses, such as VJ’s Angel, Callmegetrix, Destiny Of Fire, Frozen Fantasy and Anchorage.

And the undercard has several eye-catching names as training yards begin their summer season preparations in earnest.

A good day out at the Big T.