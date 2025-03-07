Candyman (almost) lost for words after winning at Vaal

Andrew Fortune makes a winning return after seven-plus years on the sidelines.

Vaal racecourse was the scene of jockey Andrew Fortune’s first victory after making a career comeback. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

It was never going to take long for Andrew Fortune to get his first winner after coming out of retirement this month.

But racing fans probably expected a touch of elation – even a bit of swagger – when the former champion jockey faced the TV camera after breaking the ice at the Vaal on Thursday. After all, cock-a-hoop and good-humoured banter was part of what made The Candyman such a people’s favourite back in the day.

Instead, the 57-year-old was overcome with emotion after giving a vintage Fortune hand-and-heels performance to get home Grant Maroun-trained 14-1 shot Var Park in a 1000m MR 80 handicap.

“I can’t believe it! I dunno how this all started,” he said, looking and sounding genuinely shocked at the turn of events.

“I didn’t enjoy Australia… I’ve got to thank Ashley…” His voice trailed off as the tears welled.

Back on home soil

He was, of course, referring to his wife, Ashley Fortune, the former Harare- and Joburg-based trainer who moved her operation and family Down Under a few years ago, at a time when the future of South African racing looked dire.

Andrew had retired from the saddle to work in the Fortune yard – following a brilliant career on the tracks and a long, well-documented, and ultimately successful, battle with drugs.

Thursday was seven years, eight months and 12 days since the rider had been in the winners’ circle – coincidentally at the same racecourse.

“I decided to start riding again,” he murmured. “I dunno why, but I’m here…”

With that, he turned away – to face an improbable new beginning.