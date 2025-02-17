Cape Derby latest: Seven … one of them magnificent

Cape Derby adds up to six taking on Eight On Eighteen.

Give Cape Racing lots of credit for trying hard to boost numbers for its Splashout Cape Derby, due to be contested at Kenilworth on Saturday. It’s a pity their efforts were largely in vain.

An original entry of seven horses was a disappointing response to a R1.5-million Grade 1 race and the finale of Cape Town’s successful summer season. The operator did the clever thing in extending the entry deadline and conjured up five more nominations in just 24 hours.

But, when the final field for the Cape Derby was unveiled on Monday, we were back to just seven horses.

Dark humourists might see this as a satisfactory outcome, given that two of the five eventual scratchings were among the original seven names – meaning we could have had just five lining up for the historic race.

As earlier announced by the connections, highly rated youngster One Stripe won’t be running – with preference being given to a non-black-type sales race a few weeks later.

Eight On Eighteen

A major consolation for racing fans is that Cape Town Met champion Eight On Eighteen stands his ground in the Derby. His trainer Justin Snaith will saddle five of the seven, having accepted with both his late-deadline entries – which means the three-year-old stable star is likely to have the 2000m run at a pace and in a manner that suits his needs.

Saturday’s other feature, the Grade 2 Khaya Stables Diadem Stakes over 1200m, has cut up from 16 early entries to 10 acceptances – with everyone relieved to see South Africa’s top-rated horse Gimme A Prince in the final field.

He, Eight On Eighteen and plenty of other quality horses on the supporting card should contribute enough glister for a fitting swansong to a memorable Cape Town season.

FIELDS

(No & draw, name, weight, MR, trainer, jockey)

Splashout Cape Derby, for 3YOs, Grade 1, R1.5m, 2000m:

1 Garrix 60 97 Piet Steyn Aldo Domeyer

2 Eight On Eighteen 60 127 Justin Snaith Richard Fourie

3 Dawn Till Dusk 60 93 Justin Snaith Juan Paul v’d Merwe

4 Sail The Seas 60 103 Justin Snaith Craig Zackey

5 Express Yourself 60 86 Justin Snaith Craig Bantam

6 Zeitz 60 97 Andre Nel Corne Orffer

7 Native Ruler 60 91 Justin Snaith Gavin Lerena

Khaya Stables Diadem Stakes, at WFA +penalties, Grade 2, R600,000, 1200m:

1 Questioning 58 124 Vaughan Marshall Juan Paul v’d Merwe

2 Royal Aussie 59 124 Justin Snaith Richard Fourie

3 At My Command 58 118 BJ Crawford/JI Crawford Kabelo Matsunyane

4 Surjay 60 124 BJ Crawford/JI Crawford Luyolo Mxothwa

5 Cafe Culture 59 114 Lucinda Woodruff Serino Moodley

6 Gimme A Prince 60 134 Dean Kannemeyer Craig Zackey

7 Future Variety 58 114 Candice Bass-Robinson Morne Winnaar

8 Bereave 58 114 Adam Marcus Grant van Niekerk

9 Gem King 58 101 Piet Steyn Corne Orffer

10 Seeking The Stars 58 118 Vaughan Marshall Gavin Lerena