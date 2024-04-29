Crawford saddles an Artiste

Charlotte Bronte is also by Lancaster Bomber and is a half-sister to Charles Dickens.

The focus of attention for South African racing is about to move specifically to KwaZulu-Natal this weekend with the running of three key Grade 2 races at Hollywoodbets Greyville on Saturday.

However, there is an interesting card at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth tomorrow with an attractive nine-race card.

Trainer Brett Crawford looks to have some decent runners on the day, and he can kick off the meeting with a victory for Artiste in Race 1, a Maiden Juvenile Plate for fillies over 1200m.

This beautifully bred daughter by Canford Cliffs out of multiple Grade 1 winner Dancer’s Daughter, looked impressive when she ran a three-length second behind Tanneron on debut and is expected to go one better this time.

Interestingly, though, while Louie Mxothwa rode her last time, Gareth Wright gets the ride this time while Mxothwa will be aboard Querari debutante Sweetsummerlove, so her chances have to be respected, especially if attracting market support.

However, in Computaform, Crawford states she will have a “Quartet chance if not green”.

Justin Snaith and Grant van Niekerk ought to find the winners’ enclosure in Race 2 with Eight On Eighteen, and they could land a quick double with Charlotte Bronte in Race 3.

The former, a two-year-old Lancaster Bomber colt, caught the eye on debut when running on well from the rear of the field to finish second over 1200m.

He would have come on appreciably with the benefit of that experience and needn’t improve a great deal to open his account.

She improved for the step up in distance to 1400m in her last start to finish a close-up third and a repeat of that effort over the same course and distance will probably result in Snaith’s charge shedding her maiden tag.