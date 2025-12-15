De Kock team tackle Ipi Tombe in sparkling form

The great filly will be honoured at holiday meeting.

Ipi Tombe probably suffers from glass ceiling syndrome when it comes to debate about the GOAT racehorse.

Racing’s cognoscenti are generally happy to agree that she might be the “best female” we’ve seen but she is “only a girl”, after all.

Outstanding fillies and mares down the years, like “Galloping Goldmine” Empress Club, have been similarly dismissed, but perhaps shouldn’t be so casually boxed and sealed.

Ipi Tombe arguably achieved more and overcame bigger challenges than quite a few male superstars she gets unfavourably compared with.

Firstly, the granddaughter of Mr Prospector was an itty-bitty thing, not athletically gifted physique-wise, and all her devastating finishing heroics coming from heart and will.

Secondly, she emerged from a stud in the Zimbabwe bush at a time when that country was in economic meltdown.

Thirdly, she won wherever she was asked, in various countries, on different tracks, for different owners, trainers and jockeys. She carried weight or revelled in allowance.

She never let anyone down – especially not punters.

Mike de Kock Ipi Tombe Challenge

This legend is why there’s a race named after her and her great trainer – the Grade 2 Mike de Kock Ipi Tombe Challenge – the fourth renewal of which takes place at Turfffontein on Tuesday, the Reconciliation Day public holiday.

By the way, the grey filly bursting through the advertising bumph beneath MdK’s admiring gaze is not Ipi Tombe, as many an observer might have imagined. That is White Pearl, the De Kock-trained winner of the 2024 running of the race. Ipi was most decidedly a bay.

In fact, the Mike and Mathew de Kock father-and-son training team are striving to win the Challenge for the third time in a row – following Gimme A Nother in 2023 and White Pearl Last year (the Azzie dad & son-trained Gimme A Shot won in 2022.)

The De Kocks send out top-rated Spumante Dolce for Wilgerbosdrift, a 5-1 shot who has the class and form to overcome strong opposition.

Importantly, the De Kock team is in buoyant mood after a highly successful raid on Cape Town’s Kenilworth racecourse at the weekend – landing both the Grade 2 Green Point Stakes and the Grade 1 Hollywoodbets Cape Guineas and carrying off R50,000 “visitor incentive” bonus cheques for each.

Stable jockey Callan Murray partnered both those winners – Dave The King and Jan van Goyen – and swings a leg over Spumante Dolce brimming with confidence.

The De Kocks’ near neighbour at Randjesfontein, Sean Tarry, poses the major threat with Callmegetrix, the ruling ante-post favourite at 5-2.