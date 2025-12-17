Ipi Tombe: Breaking barriers in the race for racing’s GOAT

Ipi Tombe arguably achieved more and overcame bigger challenges than quite a few male superstars she gets unfavourably compared with.

Ipi Tombe probably suffers from glass ceiling syndrome when it comes to debate about the GOAT racehorse.

Racing’s cognoscenti are generally happy to agree that she might be the “best female” we’ve seen, but she is “only a girl”, after all.

Outstanding fillies and mares down the years, like “Galloping Goldmine” Empress Club, have been similarly dismissed, but perhaps shouldn’t be so casually boxed and sealed.

Against all odds

Firstly, the granddaughter of Mr Prospector was an itty-bitty thing, not athletically gifted physique-wise, with all her devastating finishing heroics coming from heart and will.

Secondly, she emerged from a stud in the Zimbabwe bush at a time when that country was in economic meltdown due to farm invasions and other political madness.

Thirdly, she won wherever she was asked, in various countries, on different tracks, for different owners, trainers and jockeys.

She carried weight or revelled in allowance. She never let anyone down – especially not the punters.

A Legacy remembered

This legend is why there’s a race named after her and her great trainer – the Grade 2 Mike de Kock Ipi Tombe Challenge, the fourth renewal of which took place at Turffontein yesterday, the Reconciliation Day public holiday.

By the way, the grey filly bursting through the advertising bumph beneath Mike de Kok’s admiring gaze is not Ipi Tombe, as many an observer might have imagined.

That is White Pearl, the De Kock-trained winner of the 2024 running of the race. Ipi was most decidedly a bay.

