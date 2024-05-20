Lose some, keep some: Highveld Feature Season Awards

Gimme A Nother collects top gong before heading overseas.

Some of SA’s top racehorses were acknowledged for their achievements at the Highveld Feature Season Awards over the weekend. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The new dawn of overseas export of horses might be a financial bonanza for South Africa’s racing industry in the broad scheme of things but, the truth is, local racing fans will lose the thrill of seeing their best gallopers performing specially for them.

We were reminded of this at the 2024 Highveld Feature Season Awards do at the weekend.

The Horse of the Season, unbeaten seven-time winner Gimme A Nother, is en route to the US, while the Champion Older Filly/Mare, Feather Boa, is already in the Land of the Free.

Well done to @Mauritzfontein and @Wilgerbosdrift for our Highveld Horse Of The Seaon award, Gimme A Nother. Thanks to the panel for champion trainer award. Well done also to Anathi Feni, champion work rider. https://t.co/eyxlND4lJa pic.twitter.com/Fw6Ojg9JQh May 19, 2024

The good news was that much top talent remains for us to enjoy. Sean Tarry-trained Thunderstruck confirmed his class by winning as Pinnacle Stakes under a steadying 62kg at Turffontein on Saturday afternoon, hours before being crowned Highveld Champion Sprinter at the awards bash in Sandton.

Durban trainer Nathan Kotzen’s Royal Victory – raiding winner of Joburg’s two biggest races of the season, the Summer Cup and the Premier’s Champions Challenge – deservedly got the Champion Older Horse trophy.

On Sunday, the gelding finished third in a Pinnacle Stakes at Scottsville, running on strongly over a trip well short of his best in a contest clearly just used as a Hollywoodbets Durban July prep race.

Purple Pitcher

Another Durban July hopeful, Purple Pitcher, a three-year-old from Robyn Klaasen’s Turffontein yard, was named Champion Stayer following victories in two home-ground Grade 1s, the SA Classic and the SA Derby – not to mention the venerable Grade 2 Dingaans.

Some pundits might say Purple Pitcher also deserved the Champion Three-Year-Old Male award, but that went to Tony Peter’s brilliant sprinter-miler Main Defender, who won four of five races over the term, including the Grade 1 Horse Chestnut Stakes. This put him on a merit rating of 131, the highest in the land for his age group.

There was no argument about Gimme A Nother’s coronation as the Highveld’s premier horse and Champion Three-Year-Old Filly. In addition to two Grade 1 triumphs, in the Fillies Classic and the Empress Club Stakes, the Mauritzfontein-owned star rattled off two Grade 2s and a Grade 3.

All the winners

Champion Two-Year-Old Filly: Little Ballerina

Champion Two-Year-Old Colt/Gelding: Fire Attack

Champion Three-Year-Old Filly: Gimme A Nother

Champion Three-Year-Old Colt/Gelding: Main Defender

Champion Older Filly/Mare: Feather Boa

Champion Older Horse: Royal Victory

Champion Sprinter: Thunderstruck

Champion Middle Distance Horse: Royal Victory

Champion Stayer: Purple Pitcher

Champion Work Rider: Anathi Feni

Champion Apprentice: Malesela Katjedi

Champion Breeder: Wilgerbosdrift & Mauritzfontein

Champion Owner: Mauritzfontein (Pty) Ltd (Nom: Mrs JB Jell)

Champion Jockey: Richard Fourie

Champion Trainer: Mike de Kock

Horse of the Season: Gimme A Nother