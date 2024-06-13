July places open up as two of top 20 are scratched

Weekend’s racing pepped up as big-race entries see a glimmer of hope.

The scratching from the Hollywoodbets Durban July of top 20 Final Log entries Main Defender and Royal Aussie has given this Saturday’s Greyville race meeting a lot more intrigue.

The two horses, trained by Tony Peter and Justin Snaith respectively, were at positions 10 and 12 on the Log published on Tuesday, so were certainties to make the final July lineup.

The entries at 19 and 20 – Mike de Kock-trained Shoemaker and Peter’s charge Son Of Raj – were earmarked as reserve runners but now rise into the ranks of the “probables”.

July hopefuls

On Saturday, three July entries not in the top 20 will be making their final bids to crack the nod of the big race selection panel. Lining up in the Grade 3 Tabgold Derby are abiding hopefuls Aragosta, Future Pearl and Cape Eagle.

Aragosta, with a merit rating of 118 and on the “next best” list, is well positioned for promotion to the top 20 league and has attracted some interest from punters in the last few days.

To force their way into the selectors’ calculations the three aspirants will have to measure up well to Without Question, who sits 16th on the July Log and is having his final prep for the big one.

Without Question, partnered by July rider Rachel Venniker, will be a popular choice among punters on Saturday, though a niggly question mark hovers over his ability to last the Derby’s 2400m.

By contrast, all three aforementioned pretenders are well-proven stayers.

Double Superlative

The Derby outcome could present the panel with some interesting choices.

Also stepping out at Greyville is Cape Town Met champion Double Superlative, who goes in a 1600m Pinnacle Stakes race to try to gear up for the July after a break of 140 days.

Despite having to lug a steadying 62kg, he is likely to start as a short-priced favourite. His 124 merit rating puts him well above his opposition in terms of class.

Double Superlative is currently at No 4 on the July Log.