Justin in the lead, but Sean is coming with a late run

By Mike Moon

The national champion trainer title is headed for an exciting climax at Sunday’s Gold Cup Day at Greyville – the last major race meeting of the 2022/23 racing season, which ends on 31 July.

For several months, it looked like Justin Snaith was running away with the honours after an all-conquering summer season in his hometown of Cape Town. But, in recent weeks, Joburg-based Sean Tarry has been chipping away at the lead.

This scenario was well illustrated on Hollywoodbets Durban July day when Tarry notched three winners and banked more than R2-million in prize money, while Snaith had a day to forget.

The trainer championship is decided on race stakes accrued over the 12 months – not like the jockey championship which goes to the rider with the most wins.

‘Super Sunday’

The duo of master trainers, both previous national champions, arrive at “Super Sunday”, a World Pool event with an array of feature races, just R2-million apart in stake earnings. As of Wednesday 26 July, Snaith had R19,574,669 in winnings; Tarry had R17,423,513.

At first glance that might look like a lot for Tarry to overhaul, but the meeting’s 10-race card carries a total purse of R5,750,000 – offering galloping room for the Randjesfontein man to make a late dash for the wire.

Pertinently, Tarry saddles no fewer than 16 runners on the day. Snaith takes just four to the track.

The key will be the three principal contests – the Mercury Sprint of R1-million, the Gold Cup of R1-million and the HKJC Champions Cup of R1.25-million – though other races could have an influence.

Tarry sends out 10-1 shot Thunderstruck in the Sprint, while Snaith has no representation. In the Gold Cup, Tarry has hot-pot favourite Future Pearl and 2021 winner Nebraas; Snaith has 10-1 chance One Way Traffic and longshot Salvator Mundi. In the Champions Cup, Tarry saddles wonder mare Princess Calla (12-1) and Snaith does the job with Pomp And Power (18-1).

Perusing those match-ups, Tarry clearly holds the better cards. But, of course, Cape Town’s finest is a ferocious competitor and will not give up without a fight.

Brett Crawford

Another Western Cape trainer, Durban July hero Brett Crawford, lies third on the log with just less than R15.5-million. He has a runner in each of the main features but is unlikely to make up the deficit.

Candice Bass-Robinson is in fourth place with nearly R14-million.

The provincial trainer championships are also close-run – outside of Western Cape, where Snaith reigns supreme.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Michael Roberts tops the table with more than R6-million in stakes won, with his old riding rival Garth Puller less than R1-million behind. Tarry, Peter Muscutt and Gareth van Zyl are snapping at their heels.

Interestingly, some racing writers have taken to reporting the KZN championship using the jockey methodology – putting Puller four wins ahead of Van Zyl (60 versus 56). Roberts and Muscutt are joint third on 52.

On the Highveld, Tarry holds a slender R1-million lead over Johan Janse van Rensburg but looks likely to prevail over the last few days of the season.

In Eastern Cape, the duel of decades continues with undiminished intensity: Gavin Smith is hanging on to a R560,00 lead over archrival Allan Greeff: R9.75-million to R9.19-million.

Friday’s Fairview meeting will be a humdinger: Smith saddles 30 runners in the nine races and Greeff 22.