Horse racing best bets, Wednesday 26 July 2023

By 4Racing

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips. Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

Kenilworth

Best Bet:

Race 1: Gimmethewaltz to Win

This daughter of Gimmethegreenlight was heavily backed second time out, but failed to produce. She should make amends today.

Value Bet:

Race 3: Swinger: Mont Loisir (4) x Snow Cloud (8)

Mont Loisir is making his debut while Snow Cloud seems to have clicked.

Scottsville

Best Bet:

Race 8: El Rey Viene to Win

Dropping down in class, a third career win is on.

Value Bet:

Race 5:

Quartet: Float 1+3 with 7, 8, 10, 12, 15, 16

R36 will give you 10 percent.