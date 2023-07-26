Horse racing best bets, Wednesday 26 July 2023

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips. Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.
Kenilworth
Best Bet:
Race 1: Gimmethewaltz to Win
This daughter of Gimmethegreenlight was heavily backed second time out, but failed to produce. She should make amends today.
Value Bet:
Race 3: Swinger: Mont Loisir (4) x Snow Cloud (8)
Mont Loisir is making his debut while Snow Cloud seems to have clicked.
Scottsville
Best Bet:
Race 8: El Rey Viene to Win
Dropping down in class, a third career win is on.
Value Bet:
Race 5:
Quartet: Float 1+3 with 7, 8, 10, 12, 15, 16
R36 will give you 10 percent.