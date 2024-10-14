Laing’s hot form to continue

Juan Carlos is performing like a youngster again, winning two of his last four starts.

Trainer Tara Laing had a good day at Fairview on Friday, coming away with two winners and a second place.

That good run should continue at the same course on Tuesday when they race on the turf track.

With her runners in such good form, it comes as no surprise to see Juan Carlos performing like a youngster again, winning two of his last four starts. The seven-year-old gelding should be a big player in Race 4, a Middle Stakes over 2400m.

The Frankel gelding has won five of his 45 career starts and was a winner last time out in a handicap over 2000m at this track, beating rival in this race, No Place Like Home, by 0.50 lengths.

Juan Carlos is much more reliable than No Place Like Home and although Richard Fourie is once again aboard No Place Like Home, one has to side with Juan Carlos over this longer distance.

Chase Maujean rides him once again.

It will not be easy though as the best-weighted runner in the race, and comfortably so, is filly Woman’s World. The four-year-old filly flopped last time out against her own sex but she is far better than that run would suggest and she will in all likelihood set off to lead them and let them play catch up into the closing stages.

Trainer Alan Greeff is very good with recruits to his yard from other trainers and particularly with fillies. It is with this in mind we naturally look at Heart Stealer to win the lucky last race, a MR 68 Handicap over 1400m.

The four-year-old daughter of Global View was badly out at the weights when beating Montelina over this course and distance earlier this month. She picked up a six-point penalty for that win but it may not be enough to hold her back from following up.

