Two horses stand out as Durbanville offers good opportunities for punters

Crawford-trained Miraculous impressed in her debut run, while Nel finds the right field for Kamchatka.

Bettors can enjoy a 10-race programme at Hollywoodbets Durbanville on Tuesday and there appear to be some decent betting opportunities.

Miraculous and Kamchatka look two of the best bets on the card and they could both be worth banking in all exotics.

Miraculous can get punters off to a winning start in Race 1, a Maiden Plate for fillies and mares over 1250m. This daughter of Rafeef races for the bang-in-form yard of trainer Brett Crawford and jockey Louie Mxothwa.

In her first start, Miraculous jumped from a wide gate of No 13 of 14 runners over this course and distance, which is rarely a good option for even an experienced runners let alone a debutante. That forced Mxothwa to drop her out, but once in the straight she began to move up smartly, however, her inexperience started to tell, and she raced greenly and started to shift about.

Despite all that, Miraculous was still able to produce the fastest final 400m and she ended up finishing sixth, but just 2.25 lengths behind winner Beware The Bomb.

This time she is better drawn in gate No 7, and with that small bit of experience under her belt, the experience she could prove too good for her opposition this time around, especially coming from a stable that is churning out winners with regular monotony.

ALSO READ: Looking back: When jockey Billy Pyers won the Arc and got arrested

But a horse that looks difficult to beat and may prove to be a popular banker in exotics is Kamchatka for trainer Andre Nel.

The promising chestnut filly lines up in Race 5, an Open Maiden for fillies and mares over 1600m. This three-year-old daughter of Erupt has run twice, both over 1250m at this course, and she certainly showed she has plenty speed last time out and overraced but, nevertheless, stayed on against promising peers such as Mai Sensation and Golden Angel who look headed for better things. She was only 3.75 lengths adrift at the wire.

She does not bump the strongest of fields this time and based on her breeding will really benefit from the extra distance this time.

The only concern is that Kamchatka has not been the easiest of rides and her habit of pulling could work against her over 1600m as the pace tends to be a lot slower over this distance. But she does stand out in this field and from No 3 draw, Corne Orffer should be able to bring her home.

NOW READ: Fairview racing gone with the wind