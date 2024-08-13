Horses

Home » Sport » Horses

Avatar photo

By Mike Moon

Horse racing correspondent

3 minute read

13 Aug 2024

11:13 am

Manure holds secret of a good racehorse

The more anaeroplasmataceae bacteria the better, finds new research.

Horses in a parade ring

Picture: Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images

What comes from a horse and sounds like a bell? Dung! That corny old gag came to mind when news broke last week that dung might reveal which racehorses are better than others.

There have long been punters who carefully watch runners walk around a parade ring, hoping to spot one plopping droppings onto the neatly manicured ground. That’s the horse the desperate souls will then proceed to wager their money on.

It’s a method that has been known to work – occasionally – but the latest theory about pony poo has nothing to do with such wild superstition.

Anaeroplasmataceae

Researchers at the University of Surrey in the UK say pointers to the potential of a racehorse can be found by analysing bacteria in a month-old thoroughbred foal’s gut.

Racing Post reports that the scientists analysed 438 faecal samples from 52 foals, who eventually went into training at 27 different stables in Britain, and tracked veterinary issues and racecourse performance from birth to the age of three.

They identified a higher abundance of a specific bacteria – anaeroplasmataceae – was associated with a higher official rating, and increased levels of bacillaceae at 28 days old was linked to higher race placings.

The more diverse the gut bacteria in a month-old foal, the fewer health problems, particularly respiratory diseases, it would likely have in later life, the researchers discovered.

Health and performance

Professor Chris Proudman of the university’s veterinary department commented: “Minimising the risk of disease and injury is important for the welfare of racehorses, and maximising their athletic potential is important for their owners.

“We have found that gut health, in particular the health of gut bacterial communities very early in life, exerts a profound and enduring impact on racehorse health and performance.”

Kirsten Rausing, a leading thoroughbred breeder and owner in Europe, sponsored the study and reckons the findings are important.

She said: “This groundbreaking study has identified the importance of gut health in our very young foals. As breeders, if we can get this right, we will produce foals who will be healthier, and that will grow into more successful racehorses.”

That’s all well and good, but us lowly punters are going to need access to this information as we search for winners and before we invest our hard-earned coin.

The local Computaform carries more arcane information about runners than any other form guide in the world. How soon before it starts recording the levels of anaeroplasmataceae detected in each nag’s poo when it was 28 days old?

Read more on these topics

horse racing news

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Government and private sector announce R790bn in capital expenditure projects
Celebs And Viral Miss SA: Le Roux’s win ‘step toward greater representation, inclusivity’
Crime Security tightened after grade 10 pupil found dead on Overberg High’s school grounds
Courts ‘They’re chasing sardines’ – Stepfather says Moroadi Cholota was just Magashule’s PA
Celebs And Viral Founder of Crown Gospel Music Awards Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule dies

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES