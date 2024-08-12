Rachel channels Muis on memorable day

Mentor says SA’s whizz-kid rode Ascot ‘like a pro’.

Michael Roberts and Rachel Venniker have completely different physiques: he’s a pocket dynamo and she’s athletically lanky. But Rachel’s performance at Ascot in the UK at the weekend surely reminded old-timers of the great champion’s riding feats of yesteryear.

Narrow the eyes and watch young Venniker driving home horses in Saturday’s Shergar Cup and you’ll see patience, balance and sharp judgment of pace straight out of the “Muis” manual of jockeyship.

The bright yellow silks of Rachel’s Rest of World team even triggered memories of Roberts’s famous victory aboard the mighty Mtoto in 1988’s King George at Ascot.

Mentor

The association is no surprise: Roberts, as a leading trainer at Summerveld, has been Venniker’s mentor in her so-far brief journey as South Africa’s lone professional female jockey – even giving her specific advice on the phone last week as she prepared for the Shergar Cup, the world’s most prestigious international jockey challenge.

Back home in South Africa, the legendary rider was pleased as punch as his charge wowed the racing world by racking up the top individual points tally from her five Shergar mounts. She had one winner, a runner-up, a third, a fifth and a sixth to end level-pegged with Britain’s veteran Hayley Turner on 35 points – only missing out on the Silver Saddle trophy on a count-out.

“Ascot is not an easy track, but Rachel rode it like a pro,” Roberts told Sporting Post. “She carried all the advice out to perfection and she made us all proud today.”

Venniker, Durban born-and-bred, was composed and articulate in interviews with the British media, thanking her hosts for the gold-plated Shergar opportunity and paying tribute to “guv’nor” Roberts – who many Brits remember well from his championship exploits in their country back in the day.

But what impressed Ascot most was the poise and decisiveness of a 23-year-old riding prodigy.

The talent was apparent from the get-go as Rachel guided 4-1 shot Holkham Bay to a comfortable victory in Race 1, a five-furlong dash. She was denied by a neck in the 12-furlong classic distance handicap on 9-1 chance Champagne Prince, before a fast-finishing third over a mile in the closer, aboard Carrytheone (4-1), behind winning favourite New Image and Turner.

‘Very good day’

Of the latter, Venniker said: “He ran a cracker. He takes quite a tug so I had to just settle him in and he quickened up really well. I am not used to riding at 10 stone; the saddle is quite heavy! It is disappointing just to be pipped by Hayley but it has been fantastic. I have had a winner, a second and a third. I can’t complain. It has been a very good day and been above and beyond my expectations.”

That last-gasp win for Turner clinched The Ladies team the Cup, narrowly ahead of Europe, Rest of the World and Great Britain and Ireland.

Turner won the Silver Saddle for the third time in 17 appearances at the annual meeting, which is very popular with the British racing public.

For the first time, there was an equal number of male and female riders taking part – with the RoW team being composed entirely of women. Women ended up winning four of the six races – on mounts allocated by a random draw.

Afterwards, victorious Turner commented pointedly: I think it helps that the trainers don’t get to choose if I ride their horses or not. I do end up with better rides than what I’d usually get, and it just goes to show it’s the animals that get you there and not just the jockeys.”