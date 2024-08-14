Azzies to spark a web of Deception in KZN

Deception Pass has confirmed his trainers’ high regard and has been most consistent.

Mike and Adam Azzie have sent five horses to Hollywoodbets Greyville for today's meeting on the Polytrack.

A number of Highveld trainers take the opportunity to raid KwaZulu-Natal when racing is on the Polytrack for a couple of reasons.

There are some horses who battle when racing on the turf and could improve if taking a liking to the Polytrack. In addition, at this time of the year, the Highveld tracks are very firm and the option of racing on the Polytrack appeals as they can be a lot more forgiving.

Having said that, the Highveld tracks have held up very well this winter, probably due to the lack of frost as a result of the warmer weather this year.

Mike and Adam Azzie have sent five horses to Hollywoodbets Greyville for today’s meeting on the Polytrack, and they look unlikely to come home empty-handed.

The first runner comes up in Race 2, a Maiden Plate over 1400m, and if this four-year-old gelding takes to the Polytrack he will take the power of beating.

He has only raced six times and has not finished out of the placings.

This Ideal World-gelding was taken to the Western Cape where he ran a very respectable race at Durbanville, finishing 3.20 lengths behind Tyrion Lannister who has gone on to run in the top division.

Deception Pass has confirmed his trainers’ high regard and has been most consistent. His last three starts have seen him finishing in the runner-up position and it must be mentioned that the horses who beat him in his last two are above-average youngsters to whom he gave 4kg.

Importantly also, is that he shows good pace. While it was tough to fend off lightly weighted rivals on the Highveld, he could be hard to catch on the Polytrack.

Muzi Yeni gets the ride and it is worth noting that in his two starts aboard Deception Pass – his penultimate and antepenultimate – the gelding was narrowly beaten in both.

He should be a banker in all bets.

Burning Man has also been expensive to follow, having run eight times for three seconds and a third. Those three runner-up spots were in his last three races and like Deception Pass, will try the Polytrack for the first time.

He contests Race 3, a Maiden Plate over 1900m, and Burning Man should also have a better chance of keeping up his high cruising speed on the surface.

The Glen Kotzen-trained gelding should have won by now. He built up a big lead before getting caught by Mike de Kock-trained Ingqwele over 1600m three starts back.

He should enjoy the additional distance this time and could give Yeni a quick double.