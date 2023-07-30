Muzi Yeni: Future Pearl looks a banker in the World Pool Gold Cup

By Muzi Yeni

Racing on Sunday is at the superb meeting at Hollywoodbets Greyville. It is, of course, the Gold Cup meeting which is another highlight on the racing calendar.

This is an unbelievable meeting in that it’s a 10-race card with 10 feature races.

As strange as this sounds, the headliner is the Grade 3 World Pool Gold Cup over 3200m and this race is backed up by four Grade 1 races, namely the HKJC Champions Cup, the Mercury Sprint, the World Pool Moment Of The Day Champions Stakes and the Douglas Whyte Stakes.

This meeting is significant in that some of the best horses in South Africa take their places and this plays a major part on who will end up been your Equus champions for the year.

This meeting brings a close to the KZN Champion Season and it was really a great season overall.

I have a total of six rides carded and although it’s going to be a tough day, I will be hoping to get a winner on the board.

World Pool event

We must thank the Hong Kong Jockey Club for the sponsorship but more so for making this a World Pool event.

This is a huge deal because of the volume of turnover that goes into the pools and this assists us in a big way with stakes.

There will be huge TAB pools and big carryovers, so hopefully we can guide the punters in the right direction.

Last week was a tough week for me and I’ll be hoping to turn that around.

Last week also saw the running of a few feature races in Kenilworth and one horse that really caught my eye was Beach Bomb who won the Irridescence Stakes in phenomenal style.

On that performance, she has laid claim to being a huge contender in upcoming feature races and it would be lovely to see her taking on Mrs Geriatrix in the Fillies Guineas.

Sunday races

Now on to Sunday’s card and Race 1 is the Grade 2 Umkhomazi Stakes over 1200m. I ride Let The Flag Fly who ran a decent race last time out but we have our work cut out from the widest draw. I’m hoping he can run a place.

Outlaw King is the horse to beat. He gets the benefit of jumping from pole position and his form definitely sets the standard. His last run was disappointing but if at his best, whatever beats him will win.

Tail Of The Comet couldn’t have been more impressive when annihilating the field on his debut six days ago. He could be anything and if this run hasn’t come too soon then he is a massive runner.

Ready To Charge has very good form and his last run when third has worked out very well. It looks as if this race has been the plan since then. He rates a definite runner and must be included in bets.

Unbeaten filly Just Be Lekker has impressed in both her outings but this will be a much stiffer test, so it will be interesting to see how she goes against the colts.

Race 2 is the Grade 2 Debutante Stakes over 1200m and I ride Cala Muretta who has her first run for the stable.

I know Ashley Fortune always thought she was a very decent filly, and she won a nice race last time. But this is a major step-up in class and once again I’ll be hoping for a place.

Oriental Bouquet was very unlucky last time and has everything going for her this time. She should be the one to beat.

American Graffiti ran a better race although still below her best last time, and if she continues to improve, she will be a contender.

The Charleston ran a decent race last time and maybe needed it. If she has come on for it, then she is a definite danger.

Kingdom Of Gold raced wide and had no luck on running last time and must go into larger bets.

Quasiforsure

Race 3 is the Listed World Pool @Twitter Handicap over 1600m and I ride Royal Victory who definitely needed his last start after a rest. If he comes back to his best can win a race of this nature and must go into all bets.

Quasiforsure ran an absolute cracker last time when second to subsequent Durban July winner Winchester Mansion. A repeat of that will make him the horse to beat.

Tempting Fate has his third run after a rest and tries further after quite a while. If he stays he must be a definite runner.

Meridius has his first run for Tony Peter and won a very good race last time out. He is clearly very good and I would include him in all bets.

Cosmic Highway ran a lovely race after the rest and gelding. On that run it looks as if the further trip will suit. He now gets that, and off a plum draw and he must go into all bets.

Race 4 is the Grade 2 Gold Bracelet over 2000m and on her last run, Bless My Stars will take all the beating.

It was a phenomenal effort and on that performance, she could be a banker in smaller bets.

Silver Darling was slightly disappointing last time out and if she bounces back to her best then she is the danger.

Hold My Hand comes into the race fresh and rates a massive runner on her last two starts.

Dawnofanewday ran a lovely race last time and must be included in bets.

Race 5 is the Grade 1 World Pool Moment Of The Day Champions Stakes over 1600m and I ride Kyomai who was unlucky last time and is clearly a very nice horse.

This is his main test though and again I’ll be hoping for a place.

This could be the race of the day if all the main protagonists turn up, but I’ve always maintained Lucky Lad is the best juvenile around and his performance in the Grade 1 Gold Medallion last time was breathtaking.

Sean Tarry chose to give him a small break after that and bring him out for this run and if he takes to the step up in trip, he’ll be a very hard horse to beat.

Unbeaten Main Defender could be anything. He won his last start like a superstar and that suggested he will enjoy the step up in trip.

He has the benefit of being drawn best of the three main contenders and that’s in his favour.

Sandringham Summit could not have been more impressive when winning last time. He had no right to win from where he was and he pulled it out the fire.

He is clearly a top horse who will love the step-up in trip and if he has luck in running off the widest draw, he will be right there.

Grade 1 Mercury Sprint

Race 6 is the Grade 1 Mercury Sprint over 1200m and I ride William Robertson who is a high-class horse at his best and ran extremely well in this race last year.

I am hoping he can run into the money and he must go into wider bets.

However, my best bet on the card is Gimme A Prince. This is the best sprinter in the land and he beat the majority of these horses given them weight.

He now is at level weights with most of them and gets the benefit of jumping from draw No 4.

I think he is a banker in all bets and will be a very hard horse to beat.

Isivunguvungu is also a Grade 1 winner and is in the best form of his life, but he has had three attempts at this distance and he has not won, which is a cause for concern.

Thunderstruck and Surjay both have place chances but it’s hard to believe they’ll turn it around with Gimme A Prince at the weights.

Race 7 is the Grade 3 World Pool Gold Cup over 3200m and Future Pearl will be a very hard horse to beat on his latest win.

Richard Fourie eased him down last time and he still cruised to a comfortable victory. He is a young, improving stayer who has more to come.

He could also be a banker in your bets.

Aragosta ran another honest and creditable race last time out. He unfortunately just can’t get his head in front but he is a classy horse and rates the main danger.

Senso Unico ran a decent race after having been slightly unlucky last time and he should go into wider bets.

One Way Traffic gets the blinkers added which could work in his favour and if it does, he will be right there. But it could also work against him because he is a strong travelling horse and if he pulls, his race will be over.

Black Thorn ran well after a break and if he has improved for the run, he must go into wider bets.

Race 8 is the Grade 1 HKJC Champions Cup over 1800m and I ride MK’s Pride who is a high-class horse who won a really good race last time out.

Once again this is a massive jump in class from his last start but he has acquitted himself well at this level so I’ll be hoping for a decent run.

See It Again ran one of the races of the season in the Durban July but historically that race does take it out of horses and so that’s my major concern.

However, if it hasn’t, he is the horse they all have to beat.

Al Muthana is the main danger after a phenomenal run in the Gold Challenge. He is a lovely horse who won the King’s Plate, so he must be included in all bets.

Zapatillas is the fresh horse in the race after missing the July. His run in the Gold Challenge was really good and off No 2 draw, I believe he will be in the finish.

Princess Calla has won her last two starts, both Grade 1s, in phenomenal style. She now steps up to the 1800m and if she takes to this trip she is a massive runner. She has, however, tried the trip twice before and did not win, which is a concern.

Egyptian Mau

Race 9 is Grade 1 Douglas Whyte Stakes over 1600m and I think Egyptian Mau is the one to beat and she is my value bet on the card.

Her last start was really impressive considering she raced three wide the whole way and still finished the race off well. With better luck in running, she will be right there.

Rascova ran a very good race last time out when running second and she ran to the line, which suggests she’ll enjoy this trip. She is the main danger and has to be included in all bets.

Soldier’s Eye has been very unlucky in her last two starts and off draw No 1 she should go into wider bets.

Platina Princess will enjoy this trip and could still be anything so she also must go into all bets.

Race 10 is the Listed Umngeni Handicap over 1000m and I think African Skyline will take all the beating. He is a lovely horse and sets the standard.

Mr Master Starter is drawn No 1 and is a definite runner and the main danger.

Love In Winter is back on turf and has really good form on the surface and must be included in all bets.

BEST BET

Race 6 No 4 Gimme A Prince

VALUE BET

Race 9 No 9 Egyptian Mau

PICK 6

R192

Leg 1: 5, 7, 9, 10

Leg 2: 5, 13, 14

Leg 3: 4

Leg 4: 3

Leg 5: 2, 10, 11, 12

Leg 6: 1, 4, 5, 9



