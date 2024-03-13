Muzi Yeni rates Greaterix

Yeni believes this colt is one to follow after his last start.

Those of you who read Muzi Yeni’s column every Saturday morning in Racing Express Update will be aware about the comments he made regarding the debut performance of Greaterix on Classic Day at Turffontein.

For those who did not here is a repeat of his assessment. “For the followers of this column, I was extremely impressed by the debut performance of my ride in the Storm Bird Stakes, Greaterix, and I think he will go on to bigger and better things, so follow him closely.”

Bettors will get the opportunity to do just that at Turffontein on Thursday when the Mike de Kock-trained two-year-old lines up in Race 2, a Juvenile Plate over 1200m on the Inside track.

Just to recap on his debut effort, Greaterix contested the Listed Storm Bird Stakes over 1000m where he took on Pistol Pete, arguably the best two-year-old sprinter seen in action so far this season. Tony Peter’s charge went off as the 1-4 favourite, went to the from the start, kicked again at the 400m and romped home by 3.25 lengths, easing up short of the finish. Second place went to Alec Laird-trained Fire Attack who in turn finished 2.25 lengths ahead of Greaterix.

There was no betting support for the son of Vercingetorix and he drifted from 12-1 out to 33-1 at the off. He takes a drop in class and will have come on markedly with his last outing. He is sure to enjoy the extra 200m this time and should shed his maiden tag.

There is only one winner in the field and that is Sean Tarry-trained Dantonfromsandton. He finished a close third on debut and then beat filly Simply Majestic by 0.50 lengths. With Piere Strydom up this son of Willow Magic must be respected but he will have to give 3kg to Greaterix.

This is a competitive card and there is no obvious Pick 6 banker but one could possibly takes a chance with Peter-trained Say Yes in Race 7, a MR 90 Handicap for fillies and mares over 1800m.

This four-year-old daughter of Gimmethegreenlight has a good record at this course with a win, two seconds and a fourth place from four starts and in three runs over 1800m, she has finished second on occasions.

She ran on best of all in her last start over 2000m to finish a 1.50-length third behind Terra Time and looks ready to notch up her fourth career victory. Calvin Habib takes the ride.