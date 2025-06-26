What Durban July gallop poll revealed

A couple of local hopes are too hot to trot.

See it Again will be back at the Durban July, stilling searching for its first win. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/Gallo Images

Public gallops for the 2025 Hollywoodbets Durban July were notable for the horses that did not gallop at Greyville racecourse on Thursday morning.

Seven of the 18 carded runners were not in KwaZulu-Natal for the official, “compulsory”, exercise held every year 10 days before South Africa’s premier race. Recorded videos of the out-of-province contenders in training were shown during the live TV broadcast, but questionable production quality of these fleeting images tantalised more than revealed.

The last two July winners were prepared on the Highveld and floated to Durban on the eve of the race, so lightning raiding is the new wisdom.

Locally trained hope Royal Victory was on the spot at Greyville but simply refused to move an inch from it.

The big fellow stood stock still on his designated starting point on the back stretch – gazing distractedly at a lovely sunrise over the Indian Ocean, then at passing rush-hour traffic in Musgrave, and then at other eager gallopers queueing up behind him. Not jockey Muzi Yeni’s determined urgings nor the yankings of handlers could get the stubborn beast to move a hoof.

Eventually, someone had the bright idea to remove the blinkers fitted to Royal Victory and the five-year-old deigned to saunter down the track, break into a canter and eventually gallop for a crowd of thousands gathered in the grandstands

“He’s got a mind of his own,” sighed the gelding’s trainer Nathan Kotzen looking slightly peeved, adding, “He galloped quite well.”

Interestingly, Royal Victory has not been declared to wear blinkers in next week’s big race. He has not worn them in any recent starts nor for his famous wins in Joburg – in the Summer Cup and the Premier’s Champions Challenge.

See It Again has ‘mildly raised temperature’

Another KZN resident didn’t even make it to the turf on Thursday morning. See It Again, previously second and fifth in the Hollywoodbets Durban July, appeared saddled in the Greyville parade ring and was mounted by his big-race jockey Raymond Danielson. But then he was led away with news filtering through that the five-year-old had a “mildly raised temperature”. Trainer Michael Roberts decided not to put his charge under strain, purely for the benefit of the hoi polloi.

Pundits say we shouldn’t read too much into this, equating it with someone waking up with a headache but quickly shaking it off.

However, most people didn’t join the throng at Greyville or check out the TV coverage to see any of the above. They wanted to see hot-pot favourite Eight On Eighteen put through his paces.

The Justin Snaith-trained star did not disappoint – though he did not show a great deal either. Retired July-winning jockeys Anthony Delpech and Kevin Shea both noted that the best horses are seldom show-offs in exercise work and reckoned this guy revealed just enough to indicate he was in good nick.

Shortest-priced favourite

Other candidates to catch the eye at the gallops were Gladatorian, Selukwe and On My Honour.

In the sketchy videos, My Best Shot, Oriental Charm and Confederate stretched out well, while Immediate Edge – one suspects – is well prepared.

In short, the racing cognoscenti is ever more convinced that Eight On Eighteen is the horse to be with when the bell sounds at the 2200m start to the R5-million, Grade 1 showpiece on Saturday 5 July.

Bookmakers had him at 14-10 before the gallops but that price could be short-lived. There’s a good chance he’ll start as the shortest-priced favourite in the July’s 129-year history.

Stats show Yard-Arm as the only horse to have started the race at odds-on – at 8-10 in 2004, when he was runner-up to Dynasty. Fools Holme was an even-money chance in 1986 but also ended up second.

The shortest-priced winner was Sea Cottage, at 11-10 when he dead-heated with Jollify in 1967.

BETTING

14-10 Eight On Eighteen

6-1 Oriental Charm

8-1 Immediate Edge

12-1 The Real King

14-1 See It Again

16-1 Selukwe, Gladatorian

20-1 Okavango, Royal Victory

25-1 Atticus Finch, Confederate

33-1 Madison Valley, On My Honour, My Best Shot, Native Ruler

50-1 Rainbow Lorikeet, Pomodoro’s Jet, Purple Pitcher