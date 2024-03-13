An extravaganza of equestrian excellence awaits at Kyalami this Easter

Riders in different age groups will go up against each other in four categories at the festival.

Nicole Horwood is multiple winner of the 1.50m SA Outdoor Grand Prix – which is the main class taking place on 1 April. Picture: Denford Studios

South Africa’s premier equestrian event is back — and it promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

The Toyota Easter Festival will take place at Kyalami Equestrian Estate over 10 days from March 23 to April 1, with the annual competition pitting riders of all ages against each other in four categories, namely dressage, equitation, showing and show jumping.

Festival goers can also look forward to an Easter egg hunt, vehicle parade, a kid’s zone and a variety of food and market stalls.

Jeanne Korber is South Africa’s number one ranked rider. Picture: Denford Studios

Development programme

Kyalami Park Club will also once again run a development programme that offers assistance to talented riders from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“We have riders who are employed as grooms, riders with disabilities, riders coming from single parent households and more,” said Heather Mpofu, Kyalami Park Club Event Director.

“Most of these riders compete on sponsored horses and Kyalami Park Club sponsors their club membership as well as show entries. This show offers us a valued platform on which to give back to those who need it most.”

Entrance to the festival is free.

Show highlights at the festival will include:

Pony Rider Outdoor Grand Prix, Junior Outdoor Grand Prix, Adult 1.50 Outdoor Grand Prix, Other Show jumping classes from 80cm – 1.50m, Invitational Top Score Competition, Easter egg hunt, Equestrian fancy dress, The Philip Smith Memorial Equitation Championships and other Equitation classes, Top Dressage competition, Showing classes showcasing the best of our stunning 4-legged competitors