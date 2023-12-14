‘Nother’ triumph for Mike de Kock

Gimme A Nother expected to extend unbeaten run in G2 feature

Gimme A Nother is unbeaten in three starts and off a light weight she looks hard to beat in Sunday’s Grade 2 Mike de Kock Ipi Tombe Challenge over 1600m at Turffontein. Picture: JC Photographics

Racing on Sunday takes place on the Turffontein Standside track and it sees the running of the Grade 2 Mike de Kock Ipi Tombe Challenge named after two legends of the turf.

It’s lovely to see these races named after legends of our generation and what Mr de Kock has done to put SA racing on the map is beyond anything people could have ever imagined.

Ipi Tombe was one of the greatest fillies ever to race in this country and from her humble beginnings in Zimbabwe, she was a globetrotting superstar who gave us some of our greatest pleasures.

We will, of course, be focusing our attention on this meeting while briefly discussing Saturday’s big race. Racing on Saturday takes place at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth and it sees the running of the Grade 1 Hollywoodbets Cape Guineas.

This is one of the great races on the calendar and arguably the No 1 race for three-year-olds.

This year there is a field of 11 horses and I ride Hat’s Pride. He is the lowest rated horse in the field which means he will have to improve drastically and run a career best to feature, but I am hopeful he can run into the money.

I think we all have Tail Of The Comet to beat. He is having his third run in the Cape and should be cherry ripe for this event. There were excuses in his latest start and on his previous form, he sets the standard.

Questioning is drawn No 2 and should get the run of the race which makes him the immediate danger. He was slightly disappointing last time out but a repeat of his penultimate win will put him right there.

Hluhluwe won a lovely race last time out and he now has his third run after a rest which means he will be at peak fitness for this event and must be included in all bets because a massive run will be expected.

Whatever happens, I think it will be a great race and I’m looking forward to the day.

Last week saw the running of the Non-Black Type World Sports Betting Grand Heritage and it was an absolutely lovely day at the Vaal.

Unzen proved too good when winning a lovely race. He has always had loads of ability and it’s clear he loved racing down the straight. He has a few small issues, such as wanting to pull hard in his races, but Denis Schwarz did really well and congrats to him, Robbie Sage and all the owners.

It was also a good week for me and I ended up with five winners including winning the WSB Heritage Consolation with Argo Alley who I told readers I believed had a massive chance and I hope that assisted.

Our value bet, Guy Gibson, also won, so I’m hoping readers who follow the column were successful. For those readers who will be going away for the festive season, please drive carefully and have a peaceful and enjoyable break away.

The year has absolutely flown for me and there have been many highs and lows but overall it was good and I’m hoping we continue the upward trend through December.

Now on to Sunday’s card and Race 1 is a Maiden Plate for fillies and mares over 1160m and I ride Together Again. Her last few states have been disappointing so she will have to improve to feature.

Of the raced runners, Mia Moo stands out on form even though she returns from a fairly lengthy break. If close to peak fitness then she’ll take all the beating.

Gold Agent was disappointing last time but a repeat of her penultimate run will see her right there.

Blup Blup is carded to run today so see how she goes there and that will give an indication of how she should run in this race. There are a few well-bred unraced runners, so watch the betting because this will be the best guide to their chances.

Race 2 is a Graduation Plate over 1100m and I ride Platina Princess who looks a well above-average filly and definitely has a winning chance in this fairly strong field. She drops in trip and class and if she enjoys the drop in trip, she is one of my best rides on the day.

Swing Upon A Star is probably the horse to beat. He is having his third run after a rest and also drops drastically in class. He should be cherry ripe and should be right there. Cornwall won well last time out and I think he is better than rated, so he has a chance again. Elegant Ice ran well after a break and if the second run after a rest hasn’t come too soon, she’ll be there.

Race 3 is a Maiden Plate over 1160m and I ride Pacific who ran a fair race on debut and with the expected natural improvement can run into the money.

My stable companion, Secret Chord, is the horse we all have to beat. We ran into an unraced horse who could be very decent when second last week and he sets the standard on form. Royal Summons returns after a lengthy break but ran in a strong field on debut.

If close to peak fitness, he’ll also be right there. Dhow Solo ran well on debut and has his first run for the new stable. The form of that race is decent and watch the betting on him and the unraced horse for a better guide.

Race 4 is a MR 72 Handicap over 2000m and in my opinion I think Sparkling Jubilee is one of the better bets on the card. Her last run was outstanding and a repeat of that will make her hard to beat and is a banker in all bets.

Romeo’s Magic is ever consistent and rates the main and immediate danger off a good draw. Summerland is also consistent and comes in with a light weight, so must be respected for wider bets. Vesuvio should love the step up in trip and gets S’manga Khumalo on board, which is a positive, and he must rate a definite danger.

Race 5 is a MR 80 Handicap for fillies and mares over 2000m and I ride Burmese Tiara who was disappointing last time but comes in with a light weight and I’m hopeful to run into the money.

Top weight Soldier’s Eye drops drastically in class and sets the standard and is definitely the one to beat. She’s run to some high-class horses and a repeat will make it difficult for the other horses to defeat her. Avoontoast steps back up in trip and that should suit her. She has some good form and rates the definite danger. Kind Judy won with consummate ease last time but drops back in trip and that’s my concern. Be Real is unexposed and could potentially be one to consider for wider bets.

Race 6 is a MR 96 Handicap over 1400m and I ride Home Of The Brave who I rate extremely highly but he has been disappointing in that he hasn’t been able to get another win under his belt and due to that he has now been gelded.

If he now brings what I believe he is capable of, then he is a massive runner and can go through the divisions. Argo Alley won a lovely race for me last week and he is well, so is a definite runner and a main danger. Silver Tudor ran really well last time out and can easily feature, so must go into all bets.

Ampersand and Captain Of Grit are both in really good form and must be respected for wider bets. Race 7 is the Grade 2 Mike de Kock Ipi Tombe Challenge over 1600m and I ride My Soul Mate. I’ve always said she is a lovely filly and I’ll be expecting her to finish in the money, but we all have Gimme A Nother to beat and I make her the best bet on the card.

She won an outstanding race last time out to show she is one of the best three-year-old fillies around and off these weights, I think she is a banker in all bets. Bavarian Beauty is also a high-class filly and a Grade 1 winner and is rated the main and immediate danger.

Unfortunately, due to the conditions, she had to give my selection 2kg and I think that will prove decisive. Feather Boa sets the standard for the older horses but I think she’ll find it hard to give two high-class three-year-olds this weight.

Race 8 is a MR 80 Handicap over 1600m and my value bet comes up in the form of Willow Express. I’ve follows him closely over his last few runs and he drops in class. I believe he is racing off a winning mark now and over the right trip.

His last run was really good and a repeat of that will see him just about win. Colorado Creek has her second run after a rest but she is clearly well above average and rates the main danger.

Fort Lauderdale is in good form and is capable of winning a race of this nature so he must go into wider bets.

Dungeons and Godfather both have claims on their best form and must go into wider bets.

BEST BET

Race 7 No 8 Gimme A Nother

VALUE BET Race 8 No 4 Willow Express

Pick 6

R270

Leg 1: 1, 5, 7

Leg 2: 5

Leg 3: 1, 2, 3, 7, 9

Leg 4: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9

Leg 5: 8

Leg 6: 4, 5