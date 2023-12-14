Mike de Kock to triumph in Ipi Tombe Stakes

There are nine talented fillies and mares carded to run in Sunday’s feature on the Standside track and De Kock saddles two of them

It is quite rare for somebody who is represented in the title of a race to get the chance to win it, but that is exactly what could happen on Sunday at Turffontein with the running of the Grade 2 Mike de Kock Ipi Tombe Challenge for fillies and mares over 1600m.

The race has been renamed in honour of a trainer who has not only represented the country with aplomb both at home and abroad but has also been at the forefront of keeping horse racing afloat in South Africa during some highly trying economic times.

De Kock also trained Ipi Tombe, who not only won races in South Africa, including the Durban July, but also four Graded races in Dubai, including the Grade 1 Dubai Duty Free and in 2003 was named Dubai Horse Of The Year.

There are nine talented fillies and mares carded to run in Sunday’s feature on the Standside track and De Kock saddles two of them – Humdinger and Gimme A Nother.

Humdinger is the best weighted runner in the line-up but has not been at her best of late although she did run a 1.85-length fourth in a Pinnacle Stakes over 1400m last time out. However, it is three-year-old Gimme A Nother who looks a really exciting prospect and she looks the runner to beat.

The daughter of Gimmethegreenlight is bred in the purple and both her dam, Nother Russia, and grandam, Mother Russia, were multiple Grade 1 winners.

Now this three-year-old looks likely to follow in their illustrious footsteps as she is unbeaten in three starts and has already won the Grade 3 Fillies Mile which was run over this course and distance.

While she is not among the best-weighted runners, she is clearly better than her merit rating of 102 and with 53kg on her back and a decent No 3 draw, Gimme A Nother will take some stopping.

Jockey JP van der Merwe, who has ridden her to victory in all of her races so far, is back in the irons.

This is a very decent field and there is no shortage of dangers. Feather Boa is ultra-consistent and has a record of four wins and 11 places from 16 starts so she is likely to finish in the money.

Three-year-old Bavarian Beauty also looks well above average and is already a Grade 1 winner after a victory in the Thekwini Stakes at Hollywoodbets Greyville as a two-year-old.

Tony Peter’s charge made a winning comeback over 1400m last month and needs to be respected.