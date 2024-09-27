Punters take note … Jackpot back in the spotlight

Carryovers at four race meetings give weekend punting a boost.

The Jackpot used to be the premier bet in racing – indeed in all gambling in South Africa – but has slipped from the limelight in recent decades.

The TAB has given the old favourite a bit of a boost this weekend, with Jackpot carryovers at four race meetings – aiming to lift pools at each fixture to more than R1-million.

The Jackpot One pool at Friday’s Fairview meeting will kick off with a R250,000 carryover, as will the Jackpot One pools at Turffontein and Hollywoodbets Durbanville on Saturday and at Hollywoodbets Greyville on Sunday.

The marketing spiel reckons “TAB customers can bank on inflated payouts whatever the results!”

‘Most valuable prize’

Collins Dictionary defines a jackpot as “the most valuable prize in a game or lottery, especially when the game involves increasing the value of the prize until someone wins it”.

That ties in with the bet’s elevated status in days of yore and with carryovers.

The word itself derives from poker and specifically from a pot in a game with accumulated stakes, which can be played for only when one player has a pair of jacks or better with which to open.

In the heyday of local racing in the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, before the birth of the Pick 6 and other exotics, the eyes of all serious punters were drawn to the final four races on any card.

Nowadays, with two Jackpots at most meetings – along with Pick 6s, Bipots, PAs, rolling doubles and more – the demands on our attention come from all directions.

Durbanville meeting

In terms of bankers, Saturday’s Durbanville meeting offers a range of options. Trainer Dean Kanemeyer holds the key to Jackpot One at Cape Town’s country course, with three short-priced favourites lining up in Legs 2 to 4.

In Race 7 Leg 3, Gimme’s Countess is likely to be an to be an even-money chance, while Gimme A Prince in the next leg will be favoured to give Kannemeyer a notable sibling double.

However, Race 5 Leg 1 might offer the best banker, with a ton of early ante-post money arriving for Brett Crawford-trained Join The Dots.

At Turffontein, the best bet appears to be Fabian Habib-trained Bacchus in Race 8, while Sunday’s standout at Greyville is Cats Pajamas in Race 5.

Jackpot One details at the four meetings: