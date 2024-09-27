Cape Town Met stake rockets to R5m

Enthusiastic response to fashion theme ‘Couture Unleashed’.

Prize money for Cape Town’s biggest horse race, the Met, has been hiked significantly to R5-million.

Sponsor World Sports Betting and operator Cape Racing announced this week that the stake for the 163rd running at Kenilworth on Saturday 25 January would be raised by a massive R3-million from this year’s R2-million pot.

This brings the race into line with the Hollywoodbets Durban July, which carried a R5-million purse in 2024.

Johannesburg’s Betway Summer Cup – the third of the country’s three “majors” – will be contested for R6-million in November.

Only “sales races”, with entry by subscription and restricted to particular sale graduates, carry bigger stakes than these three.

Eight festival days

“Steeped in history, the prestigious World Sports Betting Cape Town Met is the highlight of the Cape Summer Festival of Racing, where some of South Africa’s top thoroughbreds will show off their stamina and skill,” said Cape Racing’s press release.

“The Cape Summer Festival of Racing kicks off on 23 November, includes eight festival days – including the MET – and will also introduce a Summer Music Festival series.”

Prize money piled on was matched by hyperbole about entertainment and the fashionable clothing expected to be worn on the big day. The release announced the 2025 Met’s official fashion theme – Couture Unleashed – adding “…horseracing enthusiasts and fashionistas can officially get a head start on their preparations to dazzle and defy fashion convention”.

‘Style and creativity’

Cape Racing COO Donovan Everitt added: “With this daring theme, we expect racegoers to look beyond the runway and clothing rack and truly express their creative vision. We are excited to see big and wild interpretations that blend art, technology and couture.”

Everitt was on a roll: “In addition to heart-stopping racing, the event will also showcase spectacular hospitality experiences, exciting activations, high-fashion, big name DJs and world-class entertainment, and after the last race, the venue will transform into a party for the ages. This is the city’s social event of the season, we are pulling out all the stops to make the 2025 edition of the Met the best one yet, and everyone is invited to join us and keep the festivities going until well into the night.”

World Sports Betting COO Ryno du Plessis joined in: “As the 2025 World Sports Betting Cape Town Met returns, a new era of elegance takes centre stage. With the theme Couture Unleashed, horseracing enthusiasts and fashion mavens are invited to break free from tradition, redefining luxury with daring style and unparalleled creativity.”

A variety of ticket package options will be available “to suit every budget and guest”. Tickets will go on sale via Quicket from early October.