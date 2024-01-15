Racing tip: Follow Richard Fourie in the Cape

Fourie climbs back aboard Heknows in Race 3.

In search of his first jockeys’ championship title, jockey Richard Fourie opted to split with trainer Justin Snaith and go solo, a move that could go either way.

While he still rides for Snaith he now has a free pick of not only for whom he will ride but which meetings at which he will ride.

Today at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Fourie has some interesting rides for different trainers and could pick up a few winners and add to his 139 winners so far this season. He currently has a 38-winners advantage over Muzi Yeni.

Fourie climbs back aboard Heknows in Race 3, an Open Maiden over 1400m, after Piet Steyn’s charge finished an improved second over 1600m last time out. Fourie had previously ridden this son of Ideal World to finish fourth over 2000m and he may have something to do with Steyn’s decision to run his five-year-old gelding over an even shorter distance.

While Heknows may be vulnerable to less-exposed rivals, his experience and recent improvement in form will stand him in good stead in a field lacking depth.

Paddy Kruyer-trained F Eight fits a similar profile in Race 4, a Maiden for fillies and mares over 1400m, but it should pay to follow the progress of this four-year-old filly in whom Fourie retains his confidence.

She ran on well for a fast-finishing third over 1400m last time out and a return to the course and distance ought to open her account.

Despite having to jump from a wide No 11 draw, best of the lot could be Vaughan Marshalltrained Slurricane in Race 6, also over 1400m.

This lightly raced Vercingetorix gelding returned from a lengthy break to finish third over 1600m in his most recent outing. He holds re-opposing market rival Liketheclappers on the form of that meeting.

