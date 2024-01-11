Star gallopers’ merit ratings: handicappers leave well alone

The merit ratings of Charles Dickens and See It Again have remained the same.

Charles Dickens, with jockey Aldo Domeyer in the saddle, wins the 2024 L’Ormarins King’s Plate at Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday. Picture: Yolanda Saayman/Gallo Images

A form turnaround of almost five lengths between South Africa’s two best horses, in the space of just a month, has left the official handicappers unmoved.

They have not tampered with the merit ratings of Charles Dickens and See It Again – both on 132 – after the former’s emphatic 2.75-length victory over the latter in the Grade 1 L’Ormarins King’s Plate at Kenilworth on Saturday.

In early December, in the Grade 2 Green Point Stakes, over the same course and 1600m distance, at the same weights, it was See It Again that triumphed, finishing 2.15 lengths ahead of third-placed Charles Dickens.

Rating

The National Horseracing Authority said Charles Dickens “confirmed his 132 rating” in winning the 163rd running of the King’s Plate. See It Again was not mentioned in Wednesday’s press release.

“It was Charles Dickens himself who was used as the line horse to rate this race,” said the NHA.

It continued: “Royal Aussie was was adjusted to 124 after producing an eye-catching finish to finish in third place. Royal Aussie was beaten four lengths, which is eight points behind the 132-rated winner at level weight which means he runs to a mark of 124.

“Only two other horses received increases to their ratings in this event. Montien, who was rated to run last here, was increased from 105 to 119 after performing considerably higher than anything he has managed before by finishing fifth in a race of this quality. Cosmic Highway only received a partial increase from 111 to 117 to make him equal to 117-rated Anfields Rocket, who he beat here at level weights, and one point below the 118-rated Double Superlative, who beat Cosmic Highway by 0.10 of a length. Cosmic Highway would be rated much higher if this performance was taken literally.

“The only horse to receive a rating drop in this race was Al Muthana, who was dropped from 128 to 126.”

Cartier Paddock Stakes

Assessing the other Grade 1 race on King’s Plate day, the Cartier Paddock Stakes, the handicapping team also chose the winner as the line horse.

“Beach Bomb remained on a rating of 117 after producing a strong finish to get up and win the WFA Grade 1 Cartier Paddock Stakes over 1800m at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth on Saturday,” it said.

The NHA explained that narrowly beaten Princess Calla, who was rated to easily beat her Paddock Stakes opposition, “was not considered as a feasible line horse here, especially as the top four finishers were only covered by under a three-lengths margin and the 99-rated Love Is A Rose was only beaten by a margin of 5.10 lengths”.

Somehow this translates into Princess Calla retaining her 127 MR.

Third placed Happy Chance was adjudged to have performed to a figure of 116 and was adjusted accordingly – up from 109. Red Palace, fourth in a field of six, went up from 108 to 111.

Mucho Dinero, winner of the Anthonij Rupert Wine Premier Trophy (Grade 2), had his rating increased from 99 to 110.

Cartier Sceptre Stakes (Grade 2) winner October Morn was raised to 112 from 107 after finishing strongly to win over 1200m.