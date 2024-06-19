Weights unveiled for Durban July

See It Again must shoulder a 60kg burden, while favourite Green With Envy gets 56kg.

Four-year-old colt See It Again will have to carry a full three kilogrammes (3kg) more than his closest rival in the Hollywoodbets Durban July at Greyville on 6 July.

When the July weights were unveiled on Tuesday, it was no surprise that last year’s runner-up in Africa’s greatest race had been allotted top weight of 60kg. His merit rating of 131 – earned through stellar top-level performances over the past 18 months – ensured that.

But the margin of weight to the rest of the horses will have given See It Again’s enthusiastic supporters a moment’s pause – though he remains a 4-1 second favourite in ante-post bookmaker betting.

Ruling favourite Green With Envy has been assigned 56kg and is on offer at 3-1.

The handicappers assessed all 26 remaining big race entries after the deadline for supplementary entries passed. The final, selected, field of 18, two reserve runners and the barrier draws will be announced in a week’s time.

Second in the weightings is Royal Victory on 57kg.

Dave The King scratched

Recent impressive Gold Challenge winner Dave The King would have been on the same mark but was scratched this week, with trainer Mike de Kock explaining that connections had decided their charge would not stay the July’s 2200m and would be targeted at the 1800m Champions Cup at the end of July.

Last year’s July victor Winchester Mansion will carry 56.5kg as he attempts to defend his crown. That means his weight gap to See It Again of 3.5kg is the same as it was in 2023, when it was clear that weight had made all the difference in the thrilling short-head finish.

Of course, back then See It Again was a callow youth of three, while Winchester Mansion was a relatively unexposed, progressive four-year-old. A year on, things are rather different.

A notable feature of the handicap is the large number of horses four years and older at the minimum weight for their category – meaning many of them are in the reckoning under sufferance.

No fewer than 11 hopefuls are allocated the older horse minimum of 54kg, while there are five three-year-olds on their low mark of 53kg. Both remaining fillies, Silver Sanctuary and Frances Ethel, are on their age group minimum of 52kg.

Hollywoodbets Durban July weights

[Name, weight, MR, (declared jockey), trainer]

See It Again 60 131 (Piere Strydom) Michael Roberts

Royal Victory 57 125 (Muzi Yeni) Nathan Kotzen

Winchester Mansion 56.5 124 (…) Brett Crawford

Cousin Casey 56 123 (…) Sean Tarry

Green With Envy 56 127 (…) Dean Kannemeyer

Flag Man 55.5 126 (…) Gareth van Zyl

Without Question 54.5 120 (Rachel Venniker) Justin Snaith

Aragosta 54 116 (…) Mike de Kock

Cape Eagle 54 105 (…) Andre Nel

Future Pearl 54 117 (…) Sean Tarry

Future Swing 54 110 (Richard Fourie) Justin Snaith

Imilenzeyokududuma 54 105 (…) Gareth van Zyl

Master Redoute 54 115 (Corne Orffer) Andre Nel

Mucho Dinero 54 110 (…) Justin Snaith

Narina Trogon 54 100 (…) Michael Miller

Pomodoro’s Jet 54 93 (…) Brett Crawford

Shoemaker 54 111 (…) Mike de Kock

Son Of Raj 54 119 (…) Tony Peter

Barbaresco 53.5 122 (Gavin Lerena) JA Janse van Vuuren

Hluhluwe 53 116 (Grant van Niekerk) Justin Snaith

Hotarubi 53 116 (…) Sean Tarry

Indian Ocean 53 95 (…) Lorenzo Karriem

Oriental Charm 53 121 (…) Brett Crawford

Purple Pitcher 53 120 (…) Robyn Klaasen

Frances Ethel 52 118 (…) Brett Crawford

Silver Sanctuary 52 116 (…) Mike de Kock