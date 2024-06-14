Racing tips: Muzi Yeni the power broker at Turffontein

Yeni looks the jockey to follow at Sunday’s Youth Day meeting at Turffontein

While the focus of attention has, rightly so, been on the exploits of Richard Fourie, one must not forget about the rest of the jockeys who have been playing their parts this season.

Sitting in second place is Muzi Yeni, who lies 17 clear of Gavin Lerena in third position on the log.

Yeni looks the jockey to follow at Sunday’s Youth Day meeting at Turffontein where a Pinnacle Stakes over 1160m heads up the card on the Standside track.

He will be aboard Tony Petertrained Master Of My Fate gelding Power Broker has won twice and finished second three times in six starts with Yeni in the irons.

They are reunited for the first time since October in Race 7 and siding with this combination in a competitive sprint could pay handsome dividends.

Consistent Power Broker returns from a nine-week absence but tends to perform well when racing fresh. In four starts after a 60-day break, he has won twice with a second and a third-place finish.

He is course-and-distance suited and was at the top of his game when last seen, which his career-high mark attests to.

Top-weight Mover And Shaker boasts the strongest form of the nine runners but has achieved his rating and produced his best performances over 1000m, although he did win over 1300m as a juvenile.

He has to concede 8kg to Power Broker which could prove a bridge too far for Fabian Habib’s inmate.

Yeni and trainer Paul Matchett team up in Race 3 with two-year-old Tipperary, and this improving Lancaster Bomber filly is good value to open her account with the step up to 1800m expected to unlock further progress.

She has finished second (under Yeni) and third in two starts around the bend – over 1450m and 1400m respectively – and the extended trip in Leg 1 of the Place Accumulator, with Yeni back aboard, should be very much to her liking in a modest maiden.