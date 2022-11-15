Sprinters or broodmares — bring ’em on, says Kommetdieding

Mike Moon

Jockey Gavin Lerena – a former national champion who has ridden a few decent horses in his time – commented after Saturday’s The Bantry Bay Stakes at Kenilworth: “I have never been so fast!”

He had just finished runner-up in the 1200m sprint – aboard the wonderful Kommetdieding, best known for his middle-distance and stamina prowess.

It’s an old racing maxim that very best racehorses can win over any distance put before them.

Yes, Kommetdieding didn’t quite win, but he was the winner “two strides past the post”, according to bloodstock agent extraordinaire John Freeman.

The excellence of the performance can be gauged by three factors:

1. Despite his staying pedigree and his race record, Kommetdieding travelled faster than a group of accomplished sprinters – bar winner Surjay, for whom the winning post arrived in the nick of time.

2. He carried a steadying 62kg.

3. It was his first sight of a racecourse in nearly four months, following a well-earned rest after a torrid winter campaign.

Agent Freeman had reason to be especially interested in Kommetdieding’s first outing as a five-year-old, for he had spent the previous week putting together a syndicate for the famous five-year-old’s entire career at stud, starting sometime in 2023. Who wouldn’t get excited about a stallion prospect that can win over 2200m and 1200m?

Shares

Kommetdieding’s owner Ashwin Reynolds approached Freeman and John Koster, the boss of Klawervlei farm where Kommetdieding was born, with the prospect of forming a sire syndicate.

Such syndicates are cagey about values, so we don’t have any numbers. Whatever the price of a share, however, it wasn’t too much for the market.

“Not surprisingly, given his superb race record, fine physique and classic pedigree, shares in Kommetdieding were sold out overnight,” said Freeman on Monday.

“Kommetdieding ticks a whole bunch of boxes… He is a good-looking, sound horse who has more than proved himself at the very highest level.

“The rags to riches story of the humble colt who went from obscurity to the unique Durban July/Cape Town Met double will go down in history as one of the great stories in South African racing folklore.”

Indeed, the horse’s charisma and popularity will help in marketing him to broodmare owners. But his record will be the big factor.

Kommetdieding

He has won or placed in 13 of 15 starts, has won or placed in six Grade 1 races, and has already earned more than R3.7-million in stakes. Trainer Michelle Rix has targeted the forthcoming L’Ormarins King’s Plate and Met, so those stake earnings could end up a lot higher.

Those eager people who grabbed a share of the stud career will be part of the ownership for Kommetdieding’s remaining races.

Cape Breeders has this to say about Kommetdieding’s pedigree: “From the powerful Sadler’s Wells male line, the son of Equus champion and consistently successful sire Elusive Fort, Kommetdieding is out of a speedy, stakes-placed daughter of Klawervlei Stud’s legendary sire Captain Al.

“Not only is Kommetdieding’s dam Adorable a three-parts sister to triple Grade 1 winner Captain America, she is directly descended in female line from one of the most influential broodmares in the stud book.”

The note about the “speedy” mother is interesting.

Owner Reynold’s came up with the fabulous name Kommetdieding, which, in the Cape township patois of his youth, means “bring it on”. That now applies as much to his stud career as the bravado of his racing days.