Starlust for Dubai Trophy victory

Ralph Beckett’s Starlust, a Group 3 winner at Kempton last September, can build on an encouraging comeback when second to...

Ralph Beckett’s Starlust, a Group 3 winner at Kempton last September, can build on an encouraging comeback when second to Star Of Mystery in the Al Wasl Stakes last month and win the AED 350,000 (R1.8m) Dubai Trophy, the highlight of today’s bumper nine-race card at Meydan.

Not seen since finishing a good third in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint two months ago, Starlust was no match for Star Of Mystery on his UAE debut but lost little in defeat behind Charlie Appleby’s exciting filly, who was getting 2.5kg.

The winner gave the form a timely boost when defeating Dubai Dash winner Ponntos and 11 others next time in the Group 2 Blue Point Stakes, the daughter of Kodiac’s first start taking on her elders.

ALSO READ: Racing tip: Pistol Pete to hit the target

Seven Questions, trained by George Scott for Victorious Racing & Fawzi Nass, rates the chief threat to Starlust. He finished 1.50 lengths behind Beckett’s star sprinter in the Al Wasl Stakes and wasn’t disgraced in the aforementioned Blue Point Stakes, finishing less than six lengths behind the Godolphinowned winner last time out.

However, the son of Kodiac will need to take a step forward to reverse form with Starlust and is likely to have to settle for a minor role. Starlust, winner of three of his nine races, is entitled to strip fitter for his recent run and is confident selection to open his UAE account under regular rider Hector Crouch.

Nass and Andre de Vries team up with the Argentinian-bred Condor Pasa in Race 2, the 1600m maiden on turf. By Orpen, he produced a much-improved effort when beaten one length by Al Arbed in a 16-runner 1200m maiden at Meydan, shaping as he would appreciate a step up in distance.

In a modest event, Condor Pasa can shed his maiden tag at the seventh time of asking. A field of eight go to post for Race 3, the 1400m conditions race on dirt for three-year-olds.

ALSO READ: Racing tip: No secret Gavin Smith, Alan Greeff will have Fairview wi

The most interesting runner is the South American import Auto Bahn, who has to concede weight to his rivals on local debut. He arrives in the Middle East with unblemished record, impressing when winning a maiden at Palermo in March last year.

Auto Bahn, by Asiatic Boy, the Dubai Triple Crown winner, looked an uncomplicated colt and ran on strongly in the closing stages when defeating Dark Lover on his debut, the pair pulling well clear of their nine rivals.

The race worked out very well, as the runner-up went on to win at Grade 1 level and has since been sold to race in the USA.

Trained by Julio Olascoaga for Sheikh Mohammad bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Auto Bahn is fancied to defy a lengthy absence and start his UAE career with a bang in the hands of Mickael Barzalona, an eye-catching booking. Progressive Nevershow Weakness, trained by Bhupat Seemar, sets the standard in Race 5, the 2000m handicap on dirt.

The choice of Tadhg O’Shea of the Seemar-trained runners, he has won his last two starts, both over the course. He’s a lightly raced colt who has more to offer and holds sound claims of landing his hat-trick. Al Jaddaf, a winner twice at Meydan earlier in the campaign, appeals off his light weight under Connor Beasley, the season’s leading rider.

ALSO READ: Life as a stud is great — but what about the fans?

He had excuses for his latest run when third behind Imperial Empire, having been badly hampered when the ill-fated Master Sergeant broke down badly in the closing stages. The step up to 2000m is a query but if seeing out the trip, he should be thereabouts.

Racing rounds off with a competitive 2000m handicap on turf and Keffaaf gets the vote. Trained by Michael Costa, who leads the championship with 29 wins, for Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum, he was a solid third behind Franz Kafka in a 16-runner handicap three weeks ago.

In the circumstances, he did well to finish less than two lengths behind the surprise winner, having met trouble in running. Keffaaf is very unexposed on turf and is only having his third start on grass.

Doug Watson-trained Waness has shown little since arriving in the UAE. A four-time winner for Shadwell when under the care of Charles Hills in England, he rediscovered his form when third behind Royal Dubai, staying on nicely in the closing stages having been held up.

ALSO READ: Punters don’t want boring and predictable, they want to feel the thrill

It’s a slight concern he is backing up in seven days, but can’t be overlooked under Jim Crowley, who rode him to victory in two of his wins in the UK. Godolphin are responsible for four of the eight runners declared for the Vazirabad Handicap, the 2410m turf event named after the three-time Dubai Gold Cup winner.

Charlie Appleby, who has saddled 15 winners this season, runs Al Nafir and Ruling Dynasty, the choice of William Buick. It looks significant that Buick has chosen Ruling Dynasty, who ran poorly when sent off favourite for a similar event over the course and distance last month.

He had excuses as he was found to be lame and scoped poorly after the race. Ruling Dynasty is very unexposed and is having just sixth start of his career. He’s open to further improvement and is ideally berthed in stall No 4.