Racing tip: No secret Gavin Smith, Alan Greeff will have Fairview wins

But finding the right one is not so easy.

Pundits often claim there is no such thing as a racing certainty, but these days one can be assured the chances of either Gavin Smith or Alan Greeff, and inevitably both, coming away from a Fairview meeting without having trained a winner is almost nil.

Finding the right ones is not so easy as Smith saddles 18 runners on the turf at Fairview today and Greeff 16.

But hopefully we can come right as both Silvonian in Race 1 and Official Secret in Race 4 are coming off excellent runs and they are expected to win at this meeting.

Smith sends out three runners in the opening event, a Maiden Juvenile Plate over 1000m, with Silvonian being joined by two newcomers, Family Law and Shoulda Known, but the former looks the right one.

The Horizon colt found no betting support on debut but those who backed him can be considered unlucky as Silvonian was slowly away and showed inexperience until very late in the race when he kicked on strongly to be beaten 0.25 lengths by Ravilious.

Jockey S’manga Khumalo was the rider that day, but Craig Zackey will replace him this time. Greeff-trained Official Secret contests a Pinnacle Stakes over 2000m for fillies and mares in Race 4.

This five-year-old mare arrived in his yard a two-time winner from 19 Starts but has already picked up three wins in just six starts for Greeff.

After her first two wins Greeff made a bold move by running her in the Lady’s Bracelet on the turf over 1600m and her fourth-place finish was highly creditable as she ran way above her then rating of 78.

She ran a week later in a MR 80 Handicap against the colts, and stepped up to 2000m, ran out a 5.25-length winner over Magical Midlands.

The handicappers have raised her a whopping 14 points to 92 for her last two performances and although it will not affect her in this Pinnacle Stakes, it has almost certainly will give her a stiff task in future handicaps. Richard Fourie takes the ride again.