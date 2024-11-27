Trainer Michael Roberts set for week of distinction ending with Summer Cup

Ladyofdistinction could be too strong for her rivals at Greyville on Wednesday.

Trainer Michael Roberts is in the throes of a big week as five-year-old See It Again is aimed at the R6-million Betway Summer Cup at Turffontein on Saturday.

This recently gelded star has already claimed two Grade 1 races, both over 2000m, and victory at Turffontein on Saturday will give him a third over the same trip. But, ahead of all that Roberts can have a nice curtain raiser at Hollywoodbets Greyville on Wednesday when he saddles Ladyofdistinction in Race 6, a MR 70 Handicap for fillies and mares over 1600m.

Ladyofdistinction, a full sister to Grade 2 winner Gladatorian, has improved with each run and could be too strong for her rivals.

She has only raced three, finishing third on debut, followed by a second place and finally a win over 1400m at this track. She started a 5-10 favourite to win that race and for a while backers would have been feeling a touch of trepidation going through the 200m mark. But when Rachel Venniker asked her to produce, she turned it on quickly and while only getting up close home, she was going away from the field.

Based on the manner of her late charge, the move up to 1600m will be greatly in her favour.

It is worth noting that winners have come out of all three of her races. She also will benefit for the fact that her main danger, Hodgepodge, has been withdrawn.

Venniker is back on board and as usual, she will take 1.5kg off the back of Ladyofdistinction.

Roberts and Venniker also have a chance with Amafort, who lines up in Race 3, a Maiden Plate over 1200m.

However, Stuart Ferrie also has a nice athletic filly in the race, Jeanne Darc, who was only beaten due to inexperience on debut, and she looks the runner they will all have to beat.

