Turn It Up is loud and clear

Bortz pair also make noise at Big Cap meeting.

You don’t have to be in Hong Kong to win a R5-million horse race. That was what trainer Justin Snaith chirped to co-owner JP Cuvelier over the phone after his colt Roland Garros had just won the Race Coast Sales Big Cap (NBT) over 1000m at Hollywoodbets Greyville on Saturday.

Admittedly, such richly endowed contests aren’t a weekly occurrence in South Africa – as they are in Cuvelier’s home base in the racing-mad Asian city.

Still, the Big Cap – an auction sale syndication/subsidised-stakes event – is one of the many innovations drawing desirable, rich, new patrons like Cuvelier into SA racing – and boosting the game locally, too, with wads of cash always a lure whether one is a horse buyer or simply a wealth rubbernecker.

Call it irony or perversity, but Cuvelier’s partners in the handsome grey Roland Garros are none other than Greg and Gina Bortz, who have been among driving forces behind a renaissance in SA racing with their clever marketing ideas like Big Cap.

Anyone who reckons this result indicates racing is a closed shop run by and for “insiders” should know the game’s benefactors are also participants and shell out ridiculously expensive upkeep fees like all other horse owners. A little return on investment is both welcome and deserved. And the Big Cap incentive is available again to all other buyers at the next round of sales.

Saturday’s Big Cap meeting marked the start of KwaZulu-Natal’s summer Champions Season and seemed especially auspicious for the Bortzes – yielding two victories for their distinctive aquamarine and grey silks.

The best bet on the card was their five-year-old gelding Questioning, whose facile win over 1200m in Race 5 indicated he will be a major factor in feature sprints – and possibly miles – in the weeks ahead.

Veteran trainer Vaughan Marshall described Questioning as a “special horse” who would tackle 1400m Drill Hall Stakes next before progressing to bigger things.

While Questioning and Roland Garros both impressed, but they were rather drowned out on the day by a juvenile colt called Turn It Up.

He doddled the main supporting feature, the Race Coast Sales Slipper (NBT) over 1200m. Conditioner Sean Tarry said the performance was “eye-popping” despite the 11-10 expectations that he would prevail.

Tarry added: “There is no full stop to his ability and I’m privileged to have him in my yard!”

Turn It Up, bred by co-owner Lawrence Wernars, is by Querari out of a Captain Al mare and has now won three out of four. He’ll be a short-priced favourite for the lucrative two-year-old features on the horizon.