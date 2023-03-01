Two kings of the saddle get together at long last – and blow them all away

Mike Moon



When groom Daniel greeted his charge See It Again after a stunning victory in Saturday’s SplashOut Cape Derby at Kenilworth, he commented to the jockey on board: “Muis was great, but Strydom you’re better!”

As Michael “Muis” Roberts, former jockey and now trainer, is Daniel’s boss, this might not have been the smartest thing to say. But it did encapsulate a rare moment when South Africa’s arguably two greatest riders teamed up to win a big race.

A search through records by Sporting Post website uncovered only one previous ride by Strydom for Roberts – back in 2012 in an international jockey challenge, when mounts are decided by ballot.

A chance thing

The Derby engagement was also a chance thing, with Strydom having been booked to ride another carded runner, which was scratched from the race. Serendipitously and unusually for that late state of play, See It Again had no jockey booked.

See It Again’s owner Nic Jonsson pounced and had “Striker” signed up in short time.

Even with the ace on board, no-one really thought they had much of a chance of beating hot-pot favourite and current boom horse Charles Dickens. But they did – with a superbly prepared horse and a brilliant exhibition of riding.

In a post-race interview, Jonsson said Muis had many great attributes and was “an incredible man”, but one thing he didn’t have was “the ability to engage jockeys at the right time”. It was all in affection and jest, of course.

First Grade 1 win

Still, it seems incredible that Strydom and Roberts haven’t put heads together before. They certainly seemed on convivial terms on Saturday.

The jock said: “It’s Muis’s first Grade 1 win and I’m so happy that I got it for him.” The trainer’s pre-race advice had been spot-on.

The conditioner said: “I remarked when they were rounding the bend that the horse was travelling well and Piere had him in a good rhythm. Piere did it to perfection!”

Jonsson – one of South Africa’s leading thoroughbred owners with hundreds of horses in multiple yards – commented that See It Again is a three-parts brother to dual Durban July champion Do It Again. He bought him as a yearling (for a trifling R120,000) and had just completed the purchase at the auction when Roberts happened to walk by.

On impulse, Jonsson “lent over and gave him the ticket, so that’s how he got to the horse”.

Roberts said: “From Day 1, See It Again made an impression. I said to Nic Jonsson, ‘At last you’ve given me a decent horse’.”

Muis Roberts

A neck injury forced Roberts to retire from the saddle in 2000 after a stellar career: 11 times South African champion and, sensationally, British champion in 1992 – back when foreign riders were not common there.

His 3,000-plus triumphs around the world included the Oaks, the 2000 Guineas and the King George VI in England, the Japan Cup and the Durban July. He names his greatest partners as Mtoto in the UK and Sledgehammer and Wolf Power in South Africa.

He saddled his first winner in 2005 and, despite having “many decent horses” in his care, took a while to reach the top rung – largely because he is based in KwaZulu-Natal, which doesn’t attract the very best horses.

Strydom – now 56, with 5,500 winners in the bag, and frequently threatening to retire – is having a career golden sunset. Accepting rides sparingly, he’s managed to land the Grade 2 Peninsular Handicap on Nexus (50-1), the Grade Wilgerbosdrift Gauteng Fillies Guineas on Lady Of Power (25-1) and the Cape Derby on See It Again (50-1).

The “Blond Bomber” pushed back pension day for a Triple Tiara campaign with Lady Of Power, and is now murmuring about See It Again’s lively chances in the KwaZulu-Natal winter season – and even in the Durban July.