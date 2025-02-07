‘Whipgate’ probe on lengthy hold

Video of Lerena-Gates altercation hits world news headlines.

Google “whip jockey news” and you’ll see more international media coverage of South African horse racing over one week than the subject normally gets in a year.

That’s because of an incident at Turffontein on 26 January.

Many local racing fans are aware of what happened and they expected a full inquiry into the matter by the National Horseracing Authority (NHA) this week.

However, the hearing and verdict have been put off for nearly three weeks – till Friday 21 February – “following a request for a postponement from one of the parties”, said the NHA.

Race 2 on a quiet Sunday

That’s a long wait for clarity on something that has tongues wagging around the world. To avoid further rumour and gossip, and in the interests of transparency, we must at least set out some facts of this sorry matter.

In Race 2 on a quiet Sunday afternoon, as a run-of-the-mill race was ambling to a conclusion, former champion jockey Gavin Lerena suddenly stood up in his irons on 28-10 favourite Gimme A Storm and started lashing with his whip at colleague Jason Gates, riding alongside on 66-1 outsider Blurred Vision.

Some watchers say Lerena and Gimme A Storm hung inwards onto Gates and Blurred Vision. At close quarters, lunging for the finishing post, Gates might have struck Lerena with his crop, prompting a reaction, it is claimed.

Racing can be a rough game and jockeys do employ dark arts to try to gain advantage, but Lerena’s actions were on another level: a red-mist moment some might be familiar with. The video of the incident certainly grabbed the attention of news editors around the world.

The UK popular press – the mass-circulation Daily Mail, The Sun and The Mirror – splashed lurid headlines, while all the upmarket American racing papers carried the story with a tone of shock.

Apology from Lerena

In South Africa, it didn’t make mainstream media – such is that politics-obsessed estate’s snooty view of the sport of kings – though it was commented on in racing journals.

The latter also carried a formal statement issued by Lerena when he’d calmed down.

The 39-year-old said he deeply regretted the incident and his actions had been inconsistent with his character. He apologised to the owners and trainer of the horse, his sponsors, racing fans and race day authorities.

He said his actions had followed encounters and actions with Gates. He said, in sport, perceived threat, provocation or aggression could lead to an uncharacteristic reaction.

Racing had a special place in his heart and he was dedicated to contributing positively to its reputation.

“Regrettably, today’s incident detracted from that commitment, and I am deeply remorseful…”

Jockey championship

Lerena is currently neck-and-neck with Craig Zackey at the top of the log of the jockey championship and his partnership with star three-year-old One Stripe has been a highlight of the current season.

The riding crop in racing has long been controversial, with animal rights activists saying it is cruel and unnecessary and the racing world insisting it is essential for safety and unharmful encouragement.

Last Saturday’s Guineas Day at Turffontein highlighted the subject yet again.

After the TAB Gauteng Guineas, winning rider Diego de Gouveia was charged by the NHA with contravening the rules in that he struck winner Parisian Walkway more than three times on consecutive strides in the concluding stages. De Gouveia admitted guilt and was fined R5,000.

In the Wilgerbosdrift Gauteng Fillies Guineas, Piere Strydom was charged for misusing his crop by striking eventual third-placed favourite Quid Pro Quo forward of the saddle in the concluding stages. Strydom signed for a R1,000 fine.