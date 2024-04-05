Zeus can bring thunder and lightning to Joburg

The card-topper at Turffontein is a wide-open affair.

Five horses are within a point of each other at the top of the betting boards for Saturday’s World Pool Premier’s Champions Challenge at Turffontein racecourse – indicating a wide-open contest.

And, in truth, it would be little surprise if the eventual winner of the R2-million Grade 1 race – the marquee event on prestigious Champions Day – comes from among the other eight runners.

Sean Tarry-trained Cousin Casey was a weak 9-2 favourite at the first call, but has since drifted to 11-2, with weighty support arriving for Nathan Kotzen’s Royal Victory, a raider from KwaZulu-Natal seeking to replicate his stunning triumph in the 2023 Summer Cup.

On Friday, Royal Victory was ruling the roost – if you can describe a wobbly 5-1 perch as that.

Others keeping bookmakers nervous are Champions Challenge defending champion Puerto Manzano, Durban July hero Winchester Mansion and keen feature-race front-runner Dave The King.

On form, all of the above five have clear winning chances, though Puerto Manzano and Winchester Mansion look a little less compelling than the others.

Zeus in form

Beyond that, a recent form rebound from Zeus, trained by Fabian Habib, will be seriously considered by astute punters.

This gelding clearly loves galloping at Turffontein, albeit having shown preference for a smidgeon more ground than the Challenge’s 2000m.

However, a brisk pace from Dave The King might play into his hands – with a handy inside draw allowing rider Dennis Schwarz to place him well for his powerful closing burst.

With a distinct feeling of an April upset in the Joburg air, I’ll stick out a neck and go for Zeus to thunder home.

Money has come for Son Of Raj, another lover of Joburg’s city track, who won here in the 2023 SA Derby. Weiho Marwing’s charge has been an indifferent performer in top company over the past year, so one can only presume he has impressed in gallops at home.

Litigation, Safe Passage and Aragosta are classy sorts, though frustrating in their inconsistency of late. Their trainers, Tarry and Mike de Kock, are masters of their trade and would not be bothering with saddling duties unless they sensed these individuals were still capable of landing a big one.

Pick 6 punters would be well advised to go as wide as possible in this leg as they try to crack an R8-million mega-pool.

Selection

4 Zeus, 7 Royal Victory, 3 Cousin Casey, 1 Dave The King

Premier’s Champions Challenge betting

5-1 Royal Victory

11-2 Puerto Manzano, Cousin Casey

6-1 Dave The King, Winchester Mansion

8-1 Son Of Raj

14-1 Zeus, Litigation

16-1 Street Art

20-1 Safe Passage, Aragosta

33-1 others