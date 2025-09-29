Your international sporting weekend: Europe win Ryder Cup, Marquez in seventh heaven

From the Ryder Cup to Marc Marquez winning a seventh MotoGP world title, here are your top international stories from the weekend.

Europe win Ryder Cup after thrilling final day

Europe fought off a thrilling United States rally to win an emotional Ryder Cup on Sunday with Irishman Shane Lowry securing the trophy on a dramatic six-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole.

Lowry’s tension-packed putt lifted him into a tie with American Russell Henley for the half-point that clinched Europe keeping the trophy and two late ties gave the visitors a 15-13 victory.

“That was the hardest couple of hours of my whole life,” a tearful Lowry said. “I just can’t believe that putt went in. I stood over it going ‘This is it.’

“I said walking down 18, ‘I have a chance to do the coolest thing in my life.’ The Ryder Cup means everything to me… To do it out there today in front of everyone … it was so hard out there.”

Europe’s triumph was their 11th in the past 15 Cup showdowns and their fourth on the road in that span, the first away victory since Europe’s 2012 “Miracle at Medinah.”

“It was probably the most stressful 12 hours of my life,” Europe captain Luke Donald said. “I didn’t think they’d be this tough on Sunday. They fought so hard. But we got it done.”

Europe seized a record 11.5-4.5 lead after the conclusion of the pairs sessions, which became 12-5 after Norway’s Viktor Hovland withdrew from singles due to a neck injury and his match with Harris English was declared a draw.

Early losses by McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose had Europe reeling. But Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg beat Patrick Cantlay 2&1 for the only Europe singles win of the day and Matt Fitzpatrick, despite squandering a 5-up lead after seven holes, tied Bryson DeChambeau to put Europe on the brink.

Having won the Cup in Rome in 2023, Europe needed only 14 points to keep it while the Americans needed 14.5 point to recapture it, which would have taken the greatest last-day comeback in Cup history.

It nearly happened and tensions grew to epic levels before Lowry’s heroic finish.

McIlroy slams fan behaviour at Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy was not shy about his dislike for Ryder Cup hecklers after a week that included taunts, insults and a beer thrown at his wife Erica.

The ugly situation got so bad that extra police with dogs walked alongside McIlroy over the weekend as he helped Europe beat the United States 15-13 at Bethpage Black in the biennial team golf showdown.

“I wish they had of let the dogs off the leashes,” McIlroy joked on Sunday following Europe’s nail-biting victory.

Raucous fans created an intense and unsafe atmosphere, over-the-top insults aimed at players and families, with five-time major winner McIlroy the top target.

“The police out there and the amount of security presence was insane,” McIlroy said. “Nothing was going to happen. There wasn’t going to be physical altercation or anything like that.

“But there was a lot of language that was unacceptable and abusive behaviour. It should be off-limits, but obviously it wasn’t this week.”

Irishman Shane Lowry, who sank the Cup-clinching putt for Europe, spent two days watching his pal McIlroy, and his wife, verbally abused by hecklers.

“The amount of abuse she received was astonishing,” Lowry said. “The way she was out there supporting her husband and her team was unbelievable.”

Second-ranked McIlroy, who won the Masters in April to complete a career Grand Slam, said his wife had handled the abuse with “class, poise and dignity.” “We’re going to have a good time celebrating,” he added.

Tensions flare at Asia Cup final

Pakistan captain Salman Agha said India had “disrespected cricket” while Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav complained his side “were denied the trophy” after winning a fraught Asia Cup.

The two teams did not shake hands for the third Asia Cup match running as India won the final by five wickets in Dubai on Sunday.

Suryakumar’s side did not attend the victory ceremony after refusing to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), who is also chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan interior minister.

Suryakumar told reporters: “I think this is one thing which I have never seen since I started playing cricket that the champion team is denied the trophy.

“We took the call on the ground about not taking the trophy.”

The regional Twenty20 tournament was the first time the Asian cricket giants had met since deadly fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours earlier this year.

Tensions had been running high after the two previous matches in the competition saw political posturing and aggressive on-field behaviour.

“If you tell me about the trophies, my trophies are sitting in my dressing room — all the 14 players and support staff. They are the real trophies for me,” said Suryakumar.

“It appeared on the big screen that India is Asia Cup 2025 champion. It was a great journey and moment for us as a team.”

Mitchell open to coaching Lions women’s rugby team

John Mitchell says taking charge of the inaugural British and Irish Lions Women’s tour of New Zealand in 2027 is “definitely something I would consider”.

Mitchell appears to be the leading contender for the post after overseeing England’s first Women’s Rugby World Cup triumph in 11 years following Saturday’s 33-13 win over Canada in a Twickenham final played out in front of a capacity crowd of nearly 82,000.

The Lions, comprising leading players from England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales, are set to play three Tests against Mitchell’s native New Zealand, as well as tour games, with their squad likely to be dominated by the world champion Red Roses.

“If that ever did come along then it’s definitely something I would consider,” Mitchell told the BBC.

“The Lions is a huge honour. It will be the first ever women’s Lions as well. I can still remember as a kid at high school when I met the 1977 (men’s) Lions in assembly.”

Mitchell is contracted to lead England through the 2026 Women’s Six Nations and would also be open to extending his stay until the next World Cup in 2029 if circumstances allow.

Pogacar defends cycling world title

Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar won an epic men’s road race at the cycling world championships on Sunday, going solo from 66km out in the 267km slog over the hills around Kigali.

“This fills me with sheer joy,” Pogacar said clutching his mascot gorilla, troops of which live in the nearby mountains.

Defending his 2024 title the 27-year-old finished 1min 28sec ahead of the Olympic champion Belgian Remco Evenepoel, who crossed the line with his head down cursing his luck.

“I didn’t come here for the silver, I wanted the gold. Destiny had other ideas for me,” he said smiling later.

“I hit a pothole and my saddle dropped, so I was getting cramps when Tadej attacked,” Evenepoel explained.

Ireland’s 2025 breakout star Ben Healy also wore a broad smile as he took bronze over the balmy, 1500m altitude course leading the chase to catch Pogacar over the 33 hills and earning a place on the podium at 2min 16sec.

Just as impressive was Paul Seixas, the 19-year-old Frenchman tipped as a future Tour de France winner, who came in 13th on a day where officials said crowds of around one million turned out for the final day of the week-long worlds, the first ever on African soil.

The course was made up of 15 loops around the city with two climbs and one longer, even harder loop with an extra cobbled climb.

Marquez ‘at peace’ after winning seventh MotoGP title

An emotional Marc Marquez said he was “at peace” with himself after winning his first MotoGP world title since 2019 on Sunday, capping a remarkable comeback from an injury nightmare.

The Spaniard finished second at the Japan grand prix behind fellow Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia to clinch his seventh world title with five events to spare.

It marked a triumphant return from a gruelling struggle with injuries since breaking his right arm in 2020 that almost forced him to hang up his helmet.

The 32-year-old said his title was “written in the stars” but admitted he had doubts he would return to the top.

“Of course I feel happy but the first feeling is that I feel at peace with myself,” he said.

“It was Marc against Marc during five years, Marc against injury, but especially about the mental side was difficult.

“I took super difficult decisions but I closed the circle in the perfect way,” he added.

Marquez has been in brilliant form all year and knew that placing first or second would clinch the title regardless of where his brother and closest championship rival Alex finished.

He wrapped up the world championship in Japan for the fourth time in his career, following 2014, 2016 and 2018, and now draws level with Italian motorcycle legend Valentino Rossi on seven titles.

Slipper hints at final Wallabies Test

Record-breaking Australian prop James Slipper said Sunday that this was his final year in the gold Wallabies shirt and hinted that this week’s Test against New Zealand could be his last.

Slipper became just the third player to reach the milestone of 150 Test appearances during the 33-24 loss in Auckland on Saturday, joining Alun Wyn Jones of Wales and New Zealand’s Sam Whitelock.

The 36-year-old said both Jones and Whitelock had sent him video messages, a gesture he described as “really special”.

Australia face New Zealand again in Perth on Saturday in the final round of this season’s Rugby Championship, when Slipper said it would “potentially” be his Wallabies swansong.

“This will be the last year I’ll be playing, just whether that ends next week or on the spring (northern hemisphere) tour will still be confirmed,” Slipper said.

He said he would only join the squad for Australia’s northern hemisphere tour next month if it was deemed “best for the team”.

“There’s still a bit of water that needs to go under the bridge, so I won’t call it now,” Slipper said.

“It comes down to what’s best for the team. That’s probably what’s going to make my decision.”

Arsenal closed in on Premier League leaders Liverpool with a dramatic late fightback to end their history of recent defeats at Newcastle with a 2-1 win at St. James’ Park.

Liverpool opened the door to the chasing pack in the title race by losing 2-1 at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Manchester United also endured another miserable weekend after a 3-1 defeat at Brentford raised more questions over the future of Ruben Amorim.

