‘It’s amazing’: Sinner revels in Wimbledon glory after Zverev battle

Jannik Sinner beat Alexander Zverev in four sets in the men's Wimbledon final to capture his fifth Grand Slam title.

Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner admitted Alexander Zverev pushed him to the brink in a full-blooded final as the Italian clinched an “amazing” fifth Grand Slam title.

Sinner dropped a set for only the third time in his seven matches at this year’s tournament when Zverev took the opener in Sunday’s showpiece on Centre Court.

But the Italian world number one was unfazed by that early setback, roaring back to win 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (7/2), 6-3, 6-4 despite determined resistence from French Open champion Zverev.

Sinner has now won successive Wimbledon titles, ending his 12-month wait for another major triumph after his maiden victory at the All England Club in 2025.

Praising Zverev for making him work for the title in a match most notable for thunderous serving and ferocious ground-strokes, Sinner said: “You reached one of your main goals in Paris. Here you were so close.

“If you play like this I’m sure you are going to have one of these trophies.

“We both started off very well, serving very fast. It has been an amazing final once again. It takes two players.

“I’m very happy about the win but I’m mostly very happy about the level we played. There is no better place to play tennis.”

Zverev will move into second place behind Sinner in the ATP rankings next week and the Italian admitted he is under threat from the 29-year-old.

“I know another of your goals is to be world number one. You are very close. I have to be careful now,” he said with a smile.

Sinner revealed he was wracked with nerves on the the morning of the final, but he quelled the anxiety with a typically ruthless performance.

“You can feel the nerves on Sunday morning, it is a very special place,” he said.

“You never know how many times you are going to come back. I never take it for granted.”

Zverev had no regrets after falling to the almost-flawless Sinner, who faced just one break point in the final.

“Jannik, I don’t really like you anymore to be fair! I’ve lost to you 10 times in a row,” he said.

“He’s shown once again why he’s the best player in the world. It was great to share Centre Court with you in the final this weekend, unfortunately it didn’t go my way, but congratulations to you first of all.”

While the German second seed leaves the All England Club empty-handed, his run to the final — which came just weeks after he ended his long wait for a maiden Grand Slam crown in Paris — provided proof he is now a serial title contender.

“We had a pretty good two months, I’d say, even though we lost this final. We had an amazing two months, we came into Wimbledon never reaching a quarter-final and we played our first Wimbledon final,” he said.

“At 29 years old, it’s the first time I actually believe I can win this trophy (in the future).”