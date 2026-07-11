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‘It’s a privilege to be part of the experience’: Thando Thabethe on hosting American Express Tennis Town

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

4 minute read

11 July 2026

03:21 pm

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The event takes place on 11 and 12 July at Montecasino in Johannesburg.

Thando Thabethe

Actress and broadcaster Thando Thabethe. Picture: Supplied

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Award-winning actress, broadcaster and entrepreneur Thando Thabethe will host American Express Tennis Town at Montecasino this weekend.

The event takes place during the final weekend of the Wimbledon Championships and will offer South African tennis fans live match screenings, interactive activities and entertainment.

Bringing fans closer to the game

Thabethe will serve as the event’s master of ceremonies across the two-day programme.

She said she was looking forward to helping bring fans closer to the sport.

“I’m so excited to be your official host for Amex Tennis Town and to help bring fans even closer to the game,” she said.

“Tennis is one of those rare sports that combines athleticism, precision, resilience and grace. Every match is a test of both physical ability and mental strength, which is what makes it so captivating to watch.”

American Express Tennis Town will take place on 11 and 12 July at Montecasino in Johannesburg.

The pop-up fan park will screen Wimbledon matches on a large outdoor screen and feature interactive activities, including virtual reality tennis experiences and coaching sessions on a full-size court.

Thabethe said it was a privilege to be part of the event.

“It’s a privilege to be part of an experience that celebrates not only world-class tennis but also the passion, energy and community that make this sport so special.”

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SA Celebrities Tennis Thando Thabooty Thabethe Wimbledon

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