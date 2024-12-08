Johannes Veerman wins Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City

The best-placed South African was Aldrich Potgieter, who finished a stroke back of Veerman.

Johannes Veerman from the USA won the Nedbank Golf Challenge by a single stroke after a thrilling final round at Sun City on Sunday.

It is the 32-year-old’s second DP World Tour title after winning the Czech Masters in 2021.

Veerman shot one of the rounds of the day at the Gary Player Country Club on Sunday, a three-under-par 69 to go with earlier rounds of 70, 71 and 73 for a total of five-under-par 283.

Three players finished one stroke back, at four-under-par, namely South Africa’s Aldrich Potgieter, who led by three strokes after the third round, Matthew Jordan and Romain Langasque.

Twenty-year-old Potgieter carded a three-over-par 75 on Sunday, Jordan shot 72 and Langasque 71.

Thorbjorn Olesen finished in fifth place on his own after carding a final round 70 to be three-under-par after his four rounds.

‘So emotional’

Veerman made six birdies on Sunday, but also three bogeys.

“I’m so emotional right now,” said Veerman, fighting back tears after his victory was confirmed.

“This is for everyone who supports me. I didn’t have the best seasons over the last two years, but we put a lot of work in, and to start the new season with a win, it’s indescribable.”

The man from Orange County in California added he wasn’t sure about his chances at the start of the day.

“I thought I had a chance, but I’ve had chances in final rounds before … I thought I lost it on 16 when I three-putted, but it doesn’t matter now,” he said with a chuckle.

Veerman follows Max Homa, who won the title last year, as the last Americans to win at Sun City. Before them, the last former American to triumph in the Pilanesbrg was Jim Furyk in 2006 and 2005.

The best-placed South Africans behind Potgieter, who became the youngest winner on the PGA Korn Ferry Tour this year, were Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Ockie Strydom, who challenged for the title at one stage, in a tie for sixth place on a total of two-under-par.

Homa finished in a tie for 14th after a final round 75 and a score of par over the four days.